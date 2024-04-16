Juvenile Detention Staffer Gave Jailed Kids Weed Gummies, Police Say

A former staff member at a St. Louis juvenile detention facility has been charged with two felonies after two young people locked up in the facility got too high.

Patrick Harris, 23, worked at the juvenile facility on Enright Avenue in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood. According to police, Harris gave weed gummies to two individuals locked up there, both under the age of 17. Those juveniles had adverse reactions to the drugs, including being incoherent and unbalanced, and even at one point becoming unresponsive.

The incident with the two juveniles happened on April 6, and Harris was charged yesterday. Both of the juveniles are related to Harris, court filings say, though the exact nature of the relationship is unknown.

The juvenile detention facility is run by the St. Louis City Circuit Court. Court spokesman Joel Currier tells the RFT that police began investigating the incident two weekends ago after the incident occurred.

That investigation turned up surveillance video showing Harris in possession of the gummies, which were then tested and shown to contain THC. He later confessed to distributing the weed-filled gummies, court filings say.

The youths who ingested the drugs were taken to the hospital and then returned to the detention facility.

Harris faces two felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

