K-Pop Act ONEUS to Play the Factory in St. Louis Tuesday

click to enlarge
PHOTO COURTESY OF RBW
ONEUS will be playing a show at The Factory tomorrow.
A boy band described by Billboard as a "K-Pop Act To Watch" is coming to town tomorrow night.
ONEUS will be playing The Factory (17105 N Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com
) in Chesterfield Tuesday night as part of its Reach for Us world tour.
The five-member band has been prolific over the past two years, putting out a studio album and two EPs in both 2021 and 2022.
The group's most recent "mini-album," Malus,
reached No. 1 in Korea, and in total, the group has had seven other EPs and one studio album reach the top 10 on the Korean charts.
Tickets for the concert start at $59.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter