K-Pop Act ONEUS to Play the Factory in St. Louis Tuesday

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF RBW ONEUS will be playing a show at The Factory tomorrow.

A boy band described by Billboard as a "K-Pop Act To Watch" is coming to town tomorrow night.ONEUS will be playing The Factory) in Chesterfield Tuesday night as part of its Reach for Us world tour.The five-member band has been prolific over the past two years, putting out a studio album and two EPs in both 2021 and 2022.The group's most recent "mini-album,"reached No. 1 in Korea, and in total, the group has had seven other EPs and one studio album reach the top 10 on the Korean charts.Tickets for the concert start at $59.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.