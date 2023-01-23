K-Pop Act ONEUS to Play the Factory in St. Louis Tuesday

The 5-member boy band's latest EP went to No. 1 in Korea

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge ONEUS will be playing a show at The Factory tomorrow.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RBW
A boy band described by Billboard as a "K-Pop Act To Watch" is coming to town tomorrow night.

ONEUS will be playing The Factory (17105 N Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com) in Chesterfield Tuesday night as part of its Reach for Us world tour.

The five-member band has been prolific over the past two years, putting out a studio album and two EPs in both 2021 and 2022.

The group's most recent "mini-album," Malus, reached No. 1 in Korea, and in total, the group has had seven other EPs and one studio album reach the top 10 on the Korean charts.

Tickets for the concert start at $59.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

