LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now

LEAH SHAFFER Hello, friend.

The day has come. High-quality marijuana flower, edibles, vapes and more are now available for Missourians to buy for recreational use.That’s right, if you’re 21 years old or older and you have a legal Missouri ID, you can just walk into a dispensary and buy up to three ounces of the good stuff.But not all dispensaries have been approved to sell for adult-use yet. Each location has to be approved by the state (and it’s a long process), so right now only some of the many dispensaries in the area can sell to you if you don’t already have a medical marijuana card.Which dispensaries are already open to you if you don’t have a medical card and you’re age 21 or over? We thought you’d like to know so we’re keeping a list below that will be updated as dispensaries start letting it be known that they’re open for adult use sales. Remember to bring cash! St. Louis dispensaries open for adult use sales:5501 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109314-330-21183FifteenPrimo.com839 Meramec Station Road; Valley Park, MO 63088314-924-01013FifteenPrimo.com1026 Brentwood Boulevard; Richmond Heights, MOBlocDispensary.com6700 Highway N; St. Charles, MO 63304636-270-2600BloomMedicinals.com444 Howdershell Road; Florissant, MO 63031314-254-0044myfeelstate.com1140 Technology Drive; O'Fallon, MO, 63368636-317-1184gooddayfarmdispensary.com4451 Brown Road; Berkeley, MO 63134844-STL-WEEDGreenLightDispensary.com517 South Florissant Road; Ferguson, MO 63135844-STL-WEEDGreenLightDispensary.com6497 Chippewa Street; St. Louis, MO 63109844-STL-WEEDGreenLightDispensary.com10417A St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, MO 63074314-656-6362HeyaWellness.com4300 North Service Road636-706-5286HeyaWellness.com17409 G Chesterfield Airport Road; Chesterfield, MO, 63005HipposCannabis.com14173 Manchester Road Suite M; Manchester, MO 63011636-484-9400thekindgoods.com1463a S Vandeventer Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63110314-887-6761luxuryleafstl.com234 Kingston Drive; St. Louis, MO 63125314-939-1076NatureMedMo.com1193 Bryan Road; O'Fallon, MO 63366636-385-6638NatureMedMo.com2285 Highway 67 South, Suite A; Festus, MO 63028314-627-2599NblissCannabis.com1266 Orchard Center; Manchester, MO, 63021314-627-2499NblissCannabis.com11420 Concord Village Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123314-834-0420OrganicRemediesMO.com7417 South Lindbergh Boulevard; Mehlville, MO 63125314-257-0661ProperCannabis.com

Root 66 - Dogtown

6660 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139

314-282-7978

Root66cannabis.com

Root 66 - South Grand

3737 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63139

314-257-0816

Root66cannabis.com

Root 66 - St. Peters

3004 South St. Peters Parkway, St. Charles, MO 63303

636-373-8329

Root66cannabis.com

859 Robert Raymond Drive; Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367TheSource-mj.com7555 Olive Boulevard; University City, MO 63130314-335-7928Starbuds.us/missouri1168 W. Gannon Drive; Festus, MO 63028636-638-2089starbuds.us/missouri2316 Cherokee Street; St. Louis, MO 63118314-924-6504SwadeCannabis.com6166 Delmar Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63112314-924-6502SwadeCannabis.com16075 Manchester Road; Ellisville, MO 63011314-924-6501SwadeCannabis.com4108 Manchester Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63110314-924-6503SwadeCannabis.com146 Jungermann Road; St. Peters, MO 63376314-924-6500SwadeCannabis.com1172 W. Terra Lane; O'Fallon, MO 63366636-695-8369Terrabis.shopThe Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has released a list of all of the dispensaries approved in the entire state of Missouri today. Visit health.mo.gov to see the comprehensive list.