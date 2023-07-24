Local Geniuses ‘Sled’ Down Arch Steps In the Middle of Summer

The ingenuity is incredible

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor

We're a resourceful bunch, St. Louis. We don't need real cheese to make a pizza, and apparently some of us don’t even need a sled, much less snow, to go sledding either. 

A couple of local geniuses figured out how to sled in the middle of summer using a folded table on the steps of the Gateway Arch. 

In a video of the experience, YouTubers Ayee ManMan and RAK$TL sit on the table and slide down the steps with ease. Eventually, a construction worker joins in the fun and takes the “sled” for a spin down the steps, too. 


The whole stunt seems like a random stroke of genius, but RAK$TL tells the RFT that the idea came from "just being a kid and riding down the stairs with whatever I could find."

A park ranger later showed up and told the boys to take their sledding elsewhere, RAK$TL explains.

"We only had a few more runs left anyway before we where going to head out, so we just left and continued our day," he says. 

Related
8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home: The weekend crash has made national news

Related
Maybe you'll see a pretty kitty like Lucy. (R.I.P.)

See Pretty Kitties This Weekend at the St. Louis Area Cat Show: This kitty party will have more than 100 pedigreed and household cats on display

Related
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — a.k.a. the real world.

Barbie Is Existential Brilliance — and Also a Lot of Fun: Who runs the world? Barbie visits the real world and learns it's not girls


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

2 Corpse Flowers Set to Stink Up the Missouri Botanical Garden

By Rosalind Early

The Missouri Botanical Garden had a corpse flower bloom last year as well.

Francis Howell School Board Is OK With Racism, Actually

By Monica Obradovic

Francis Howell School District anti-racism resolution

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

By Ryan Krull

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

St. Louis Aldermen Punt Airbnb Regulations to Fall

By Monica Obradovic

Wild and violent parties in short-term rentals have been plaguing St. Louis city, but new legislation meant to regulate it won't be discussed till the fall.

Also in News

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

By Ryan Krull

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

Missouri Man Who Brought Pitchfork to Jan. 6 Riot Charged with 5 Felonies

By Sarah Fenske

Prosecutors say Christopher Brian Roe assaulted an officer.

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

By Monica Obradovic

Andrew Bailey.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us