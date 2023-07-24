Local Geniuses ‘Sled’ Down Arch Steps In the Middle of Summer

We're a resourceful bunch, St. Louis. We don't need real cheese to make a pizza, and apparently some of us don’t even need a sled, much less snow, to go sledding either.

A couple of local geniuses figured out how to sled in the middle of summer using a folded table on the steps of the Gateway Arch.

In a video of the experience, YouTubers Ayee ManMan and RAK$TL sit on the table and slide down the steps with ease. Eventually, a construction worker joins in the fun and takes the “sled” for a spin down the steps, too.



The whole stunt seems like a random stroke of genius, but RAK$TL tells the RFT that the idea came from "just being a kid and riding down the stairs with whatever I could find."



A park ranger later showed up and told the boys to take their sledding elsewhere, RAK$TL explains.



"We only had a few more runs left anyway before we where going to head out, so we just left and continued our day," he says.