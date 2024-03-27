Man Who Threatened Judge and Jury in Daniel Riley Case to Stay in Jail

An Illinois man who earlier this month made threats against the judge and jury in the high-profile case involving Janae Edmondson will be staying in jail at least a little longer, as a judge denied his attempt to be released while he waits for trial.

Daniel Riley was found guilty of assault after his car pinned Edmondson, a visiting volleyball player, and led to both her legs being amputated.

Erick Buntyn of Madison, Illinois, was in attendance at Riley's assault trial in St. Louis and, shortly after the jury rendered a guilty verdict, Buntyn allegedly went out into the hall and said, "Fuck the judge and the jury. They are all racists. If I see any of them outside, I’m going to fucking kill them." He was charged that day with tampering with a judicial officer, a class D felony.

Because the alleged victim in the case was Judge Michael Noble, who sits on the circuit court in the city, the judge who would have typically overseen today's bond hearing recused herself. St. Charles County Judge Jeffrey Sandcork appeared by video to preside over it.

Representing the Circuit Attorney's Office was Tanja Engelhardt, who was also a prosecutor on Riley’s case. She argued to Sandcork that Buntyn needed to stay in jail as his case worked its way through the court.

Engelhardt said that such threats against a judge and jurors "puts a chill" on the judicial process — particularly regular people's willingness to serve on juries.

Noble himself appeared via video call, advocating as the victim in the case for Buntyn to stay locked up.

"I've been yelled at and cursed at. It's part of the job," Noble said. "This was different."

Noble said that he was escorted home by a sheriff's deputy that night and that special precautions had to be taken with jurors as they made their exits. He said that he also felt like the threat was made specifically to affect Riley's sentencing, which is set to take place in his courtroom April 18.

The jury recommended Riley serve up to 19 years in prison for causing the collision that maimed Edmondson, but it will be up to Noble to determine the exact amount of time Riley will serve.

Pushing back against Noble and Engelhardt was Buntyn's attorney, Jerryl Christmas.

"In court you have outbursts like this," he said. "That's what this was, an emotional outburst."

Christmas pointed out that the 34-year-old made "no substantial step" to turning the words into action and did not deserve to be held in jail while he awaits his trial.

"A no bond hold is excessive," Christmas said.

Sandcork ultimately sided with prosecutors, ruling Buntyn should remain in the City Justice Center.

After the hearing, Christmas spoke to the RFT, saying he thought it was bizarre that people accused of killing others are allowed on bond, whereas Buntyn is stuck in jail for his words alone. Christmas cited specifically the case of Monte Henderson, who is accused of reckless driving that caused the death of a mother and daughter after a Drake concert in February. He is currently on house arrest.

"We've got people who have committed serious felonies, assault first, assault second, who are walking around out on bond," Christmas said. "You can't make it make sense."