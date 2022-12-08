Maryland Heights Police Shoot and Kill Man Outside Dave & Buster's

The 48-year-old charged detectives with an "edged weapon," police say

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 8:05 am

click to enlarge Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights.
Google Maps
Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights.

Yesterday a Maryland Heights detective shot and killed a man who police say was charging him with an "edged weapon" in hand.

The shooting occurred at 4:19 p.m. at the Dave & Buster's on Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.

According to a statement issued by police, the deceased individual was a 48-year-old man "wanted in relation to several criminal incidents in various area jurisdictions."

Maryland Heights police had received reports the man was in the area of the Dave & Buster's. When detectives encountered him the parking lot of the business, they attempted to take him into custody.

At this point, the man charged the detectives with the edged weapon. A detective whose name has not been released shot his service weapon at the suspect.

Police attempted to render aid, but the man died of his injuries at an area hospital.

The detective who fired the fatal shot is 46 years old and has been in law enforcement for 14 years.

A police department spokesperson described the investigation into the shooting as "very active."

