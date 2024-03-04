  1. News
  2. Missouri News
  1. News
  2. Missouri News

Missouri Bill Aims to Let More People Aged 70+ Drive School Buses

Because who doesn't want to spend their retirement hauling around snot-nosed kids?

By
Mar 4, 2024 at 6:00 am
The only thing it's missing is a Joy FM sticker.
The only thing it's missing is a Joy FM sticker. VIA FLICKR/THOSEGUYS119
Share on Nextdoor
Last week, the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at relaxing the requirements for those 70 and older to work as school bus drivers, because in a state where neither the cops nor the local citizenry are capable of driving, why not get some septuagenarians behind the wheel of the vehicles we use to transport our children?

House Bill 1626, which aims to spice up our increasingly lawless Mad Max-style wasteland of insane drivers by making it easier for the elderly to pilot 20,000-pound vehicles filled with the souls of the innocent, was sponsored by Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). Its goal, according to a press release, is to address the state's school bus driver shortage while simultaneously giving Missouri's senior citizens greater opportunities to spend their golden years carting around other people's snot-nosed kids.

“Our current statutes are discriminate against experienced drivers, not based on ability, but based on age alone,” Busick writes in a statement. “With this bill, we are opening up an available labor pool for drivers in communities throughout Missouri."

Current law dictates that those 70 and older who wish to drive school buses must renew their license every year, instead of every three years for younger folk. The renewals include mandatory school bus license examinations and the issuance of a new commercial driver's license with a school bus endorsement. The new bill would limit the restrictions to people 77 and older to address what it characterizes as the state's urgent need to recruit more people for the profession.

It makes sense. In a state where stoplights are optional, speed limits are suggestions and even the police can't seem to avoid the buildings and lightpoles and church signs that keep popping up out of nowhere and throwing themselves in front of officers' impossible-to-steer SUVs, why on Earth would we subject our elders to the indignity of more regular driver's exams? It's not going to make setting foot outside your home any safer. Hell, the owners of a certain recently smashed bar/domicile would probably make the argument that even staying inside your home is taking your life into your own hands around these parts.

HB 1626 is now headed to the Missouri Senate. If it passes there, the bill is "poised to make a positive impact on the recruitment and retention of school bus drivers, ensuring the safe transportation of students across the state," asserts the press release.

God help us all if those drivers also happen to be Joy FM listeners.


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Daniel Hill
Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
A new bill in the Missouri House could make it a sex offense for teachers to aid in the social transition of a child.
By Kallie Cox
Missouri GOP Candidate for Governor Was Only ‘Honorary’ KKK Member
By Ryan Krull
The Missouri GOP says it'll give Darrell Leon McClanahan III the boot off the ballot due to his association with the Ku Klux Klan.
By Ryan Krull
This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers.
By Kallie Cox

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe