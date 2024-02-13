St. Louis Police Hit a Church Sign —- And Then Covered Their Tracks

Westminster Presbyterian Church had no idea what destroyed its sign until a neighbor came forward with evidence

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 6:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A neighbor of Westminster Presbyterian Church took this from a third-floor window — the only reason the church even knows a police SUV destroyed its sign. - FRANCISCO GONZALES
FRANCISCO GONZALES
A neighbor of Westminster Presbyterian Church took this from a third-floor window — the only reason the church even knows a police SUV destroyed its sign.
When the Rev. Mark Miller discovered that the century-old welcome sign in front of his church had been destroyed last August, he initially assumed it was vandalism.

It wouldn't have been the first time Westminster Presbyterian Church was targeted. Just a year before, in fact, more than a dozen windows and a door on the church building in St. Louis' Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood had been broken. And that the Pride flag in front of the church disappeared this time didn't seem like a coincidence.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch soon after the sign's destruction, Miller noted the circumstances: Tire tracks were visible heading towards the sign, and no swerve marks suggested the crash was unintentional. But if someone crashed into the brick edifice with a vehicle, they'd also taken surprising care to clean up. "The crazy thing is there's no debris from a car," he told the daily.

It wasn't until a friendly neighbor got in touch that Miller learned something even crazier.

The vehicle that hit the sign had been a St. Louis police SUV.  But rather than reach out to explain what had happened, much less apologize for it, police cleared the scene — and then, Miller says, failed to communicate anything.

The proof came from Francisco Gonzales, who's lived across the street from the church for six years. Living on a third-floor unit at the corner of Union and Delmar, Gonzales has gotten used to car crashes on the streets below. "It happens so often, we don't jump out of our bed to look out the window," he says.

But that night, August 15, 2023, was different. After initially hearing a loud boom around 7:30 p.m., Gonzales says he heard a significant police presence responding to the scene, to the point that he took a look — and saw a police SUV had crashed into the neighboring church's sign. His photos, which he shared with both Miller and, recently, the RFT, capture the aftermath.

click to enlarge Neighbor Francisco Gonzales captured this image of a police SUV after it crashed into Westminster Presbyterian Church's welcome sign. - FRANCISCO GONZALES
FRANCISCO GONZALES
Neighbor Francisco Gonzales captured this image of a police SUV after it crashed into Westminster Presbyterian Church's welcome sign.
Gonzales shared his photos with Miller a few days after the crash. "He was very surprised," Gonzales recalls.

Miller says, at that point, he'd been trying for days to get a police officer to come out and take a report, to no avail. He waited one night for hours. Yet never once had anyone suggested the police might be the source of the damage.

Now, what might surprise someone not accustomed to dealing with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is that even after Miller had photographic evidence that a police vehicle was to blame, the city continued to give him the runaround.

A full week after the accident, when police still hadn't shown up to take a report or explain what had happened, Miller went to the police substation in person. This time, when they said they couldn't take a report, confronted them with the photos. They sent him away — but he got a call in 30 minutes.

An officer told him a brake line on the police SUV had broken, and rather than hit another car, the officer steered onto the church lawn. Even so, the officer still didn't take a report, but said he needed to file a complaint with the Citizens' Service Bureau — and after that, the city counselor's office would supposedly be in touch in a few weeks.

He did as told, but no one was. Months passed. No one reached out.

In January, after a police SUV crashed into Bar:PM, Miller reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones. "As of this email - we still cannot get a police report - a CSSB report - or a word from the city counselors office," he wrote. "I have attached pictures and a report of what happened. This report was sent to Chief Tracy on October 8th as well. After seeing the apology to the bar owners - I decided to reach out to you directly and see if we can settle this matter." Someone in Jones' office responded saying they'd look into the situation — but two more weeks passed without word.

click to enlarge The church's longstanding welcome sign was wrenched from its brick base and left toppled on the ground. - COURTESY MARK MILLER
COURTESY MARK MILLER
The church's longstanding welcome sign was wrenched from its brick base and left toppled on the ground.

In fact, it wasn't until the RFT reached out yesterday that an investigator with the city's law department finally reached out to Miller to help the church with a claims process. "We regret that you have experienced an unpleasant incident," the email stated.

Reached for comment, a spokesman for the public safety department replied with one sentence: "The Police Department remains in contact with Rev. Miller to resolve this matter."

Miller is frustrated. "I love being in St. Louis," he says. "I've been here 21 years." He also knows the stress police are under, and says he worries about their mental health. "We don't do enough about that," he says.

Still, he believes police attempted to cover up the damage they caused. He's also frustrated that six months have passed since their vehicle caused what he estimates is $20,000 in damage.

"This has gone on long enough," he says.

It is certainly a footnote in a bigger story, one about police who can't seem to stop running into things, and a city that doesn't know how to handle it when they do. But when Miller first reached out to the Post-Dispatch, back when he thought the knocked-down sign was a case of vandalism, perhaps from someone who also took the church's Pride flag, they quickly published a story.

Miller followed up days later to explain that it was actually a police vehicle that had hit the church's sigh, and that a neighbor had photos.

He never got a response.
Related
This time, the St. Louis Police only drove into a fence.

St. Louis Police Just Crashed Another SUV, to Little Surprise: Round up the usual suspects!

Related
A St. Louis police SUV ended up bottoms up after a crash in Downtown West on January 7, 2024.

St. Louis Police Crash Another SUV, This Time in Downtown West: Who let the dog out this time?

Related
This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier: The incident led to criminal charges against the LGBTQ bar’s co-owner


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Taylor Swift’s Jet Flew from the Metro East to Chesterfield — And Back

By Kallie Cox

Taylor Swift

Oh Great, That Unhinged Book-Burning GOP Candidate Is From St. Louis

By Kallie Cox

Valentina Gomez lives in St. Louis, works at Nestle Purina and loves her AR-15.

The Wrecking Ball Came for Berkeley City Hall Today

By Sarah Fenske

The wrecking ball wrecked, a bit.

Judge Finds Former St. Louis Cop Not Guilty of Shooting Unarmed Man

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew EerNisse allegedly shot an unarmed man in the back in 2018.

Also in News

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Missouri Ranks Dead Last in National Survey of LGBTQ+ Equality

By Lauren Harpold

Theo Welling

Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

By Mike Fitzgerald

Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.

Missouri Landlords Took COVID-19 Relief Funds — And Left Tenants in the Lurch

By Mike Fitzgerald

"We can't just up and move," says Gary Jones of life in Pleasant View Gardens.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us