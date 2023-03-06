New Missouri Law Would Make Temp Tags a Thing of the Past

click to enlarge
Soon the only temp tags you may see in Missouri are vanity plate jokes.
Cars with expired temp tags are as common of a sight on St. Louis streets as Joy FM bumper stickers.
But, according to Fox2News
, a new state law is looking to do something about that (the expired tags, not the Joy FM stickers).
Last week, Missouri's House of Representatives passed HB 415
, sending it to the Senate for a vote. HB 415 would require people buying cars to pay the sales tax at the time of purchase. Now, people are issued temporary tags and must go to the DMV to register the new car and pay the sales tax. Under the new plan, the auto dealer could either collect the tax all at once or the tax could be added to the buyer's monthly payments.
Either way, with the sales tax paid at the time of purchase, there would be no need for temporary tags.
In many other states, rules like those in HB 415 are already the status quo. In Illinois, for instance, car dealerships collect the sales tax as well as handle the registration and the license plates.
If HB 415 were to be passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, it could take effect as soon as August.
