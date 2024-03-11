Prosecutors: Dr. Craig Spiegel Doled Out Adderall, Oxy and Xanax for Sex

A St. Louis pediatrician who prosecutors allege traded sex for drugs with patients for years is set to appear in federal court this afternoon. There, a judge will determine whether 67-year-old Craig Spiegel should be immediately incarcerated or allowed to remain free as his case makes its way through the courts.

The doctor stands accused of issuing more than 1,200 prescriptions since 2014 for drugs deemed medically unnecessary, in exchange for sex or cash. Many of these prescriptions were provided to women whom he had treated as children under his pediatric practice. Prosecutors assert in court filings that there are "no conditions" under which Spiegel can be released on bond without posing a flight risk or danger to the community.

An affidavit from a Drug Enforcement Administration officer outlines Spiegel’s modus operandi in soliciting sex for drugs. The agent recounts the case of one of Spiegel's patients, identified only as C.S., who was introduced to the doctor through a friend with the promise that he would fill any prescription request if she gave him a “hand job” while topless. Subsequently, C.S. received prescriptions for painkillers and stimulants from Spiegel on multiple occasions through this arrangement.



click to enlarge VIA LINKEDIN Dr. Craig Spiegel now faces criminal charges in federal court in St. Louis.

Spiegel also allegedly directed other women to send him nude photos in exchange for prescriptions or to remove their tops while in his office and watch him masturbate According to the DEA affidavit, Adderall, oxycodone and Xanax were among the drugs prescribed by Spiegel in exchange for sexual favors.

In the case of a woman identified as N.L., Spiegel continued to prescribe all three of these drugs in exchange for sexual favors despite being aware of N.L.'s severe substance abuse issues and high risk of overdose. When combined, the three narcotics provide a euphoric high, but are also extremely dangerous. N.L. tragically died of an overdose in her home in April 2022.

Prior to her death, Spiegel texted N.L., "Surprise surprise. No pictures!!" He later added: "I guess there is no point in getting upset. Our interaction is usually a one-way street. I do the things that I promised. You promise much, but seldom follow through. I am not sure why you waste your breath promising anything."

Much of Spiegel's incriminating communication appears to have occurred through text messages, which are now in the possession of prosecutors. They contend that the "overwhelming" evidence against Spiegel is one of the reasons he should be denied bond.

If convicted of illegal distribution of a controlled substance, Spiegel could face up to 20 years in prison.

