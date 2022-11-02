Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

Die-hard Cardinals fans who love to spend exorbitant amounts of money on largely useless things, your time has come — Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball is currently up for auction and already going for a small fortune.
St. Louis' favorite Dominican dinger dispenser blasted that ball into the stratosphere in LA back on September 23, whereupon it was caught by a fan who turned down multiple offers for it on his way out of the building.
Ultimately his decision to keep the piece of MLB history was a wise (if temporary) one, as it's now up for auction on the website for the New Jersey-based sports memorabilia company Goldin Collectibles — and going for a staggering $160,000.
The minimum bid for the ball was $25,000 when the auction started on October 25. In a matter of just three hours that price climbed to $85,000, and it's been steadily rising ever since. According to an expert interviewed by Fox 2, the price could reasonably be expected to climb to as high as $750,000 before all is said and done.
As for those of you with hundreds of thousands of dollars burning a hole in your pocket and an enduring love of the game, your time is now. The auction ends at at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Good luck!