RFT Reviews the Week: April 24 to April 30

MONDAY, APRIL 24 Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon are both pushed out of their prime cable TV news spots, and for viewers who loathe misogynistic blowhards, today is Christmas in April! In St. Louis, Judge Scott Millikan opts against holding Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in contempt — yet a second contempt hearing now looms in an unrelated case on Thursday. Any good showrunner would foreshadow that development with ominous notes.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25 Daylight come, and we want to go home. RIP, Harry Belafonte. In Washington, President Biden says he’s running again. Let’s go Brandon? In St. Louis, it’s the State of the City. Mayor Tishaura Jones says she’s focused on “modernizing city government, cutting red tape, and reimagining public safety for a new era.” One small piece of the public safety agenda: The Board of Aldermen confirms it will no longer allow members to legislate while driving. That should take at least a few dangerous drivers off the road. Now do the rest! Also: CITY SC beats Union Omaha 5-1.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 Jerry Springer dies, Disney sues Ron DeSantis, and the Cardinals send hot rookie Jordan Walker to AAA. What a news day! That’s also true in St. Louis: The ACLU and Lambda Legal file suit over Missouri AG Andrew Bailey’s regulations barring trans children and even adults from gender-affirming care, and members of the civilian oversight board tasked with investigating the city's jail tell the Post-Dispatch they are “fed up and ready to resign” if Mayor Jones doesn't let them do their job. They say they’ve been denied access to the jail and aren’t even allowed to access health reports on detainees. Surely a modern city government includes strong oversight — and humane treatment of jail detainees.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27 Jack Dorsey has a new competitor to Twitter, and once again St. Louis saves the day. Near Kiener Plaza, a skateboarder is brutally murdered in broad daylight. His godmother hopes his death will inspire St. Louisans to come together and reduce violent crime. We wish we shared her optimism. Meanwhile, in Kim Gardner’s second contempt hearing of the week (dun dun): Judge Michael Noble blasts the Circuit Attorney’s Office as a “rudderless ship of chaos” and instantly proves he has a better way with words than anyone in St. Louis journalism. The headlines Noble garners are good news for Andrew Bailey, who has a terrible horrible no good day in court — his attempts to enact a new “emergency order” on trans care are rejected by judges in two different courts.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28 Kim Gardner wants a new judge in the quo warranto case seeking to remove her from office (she doesn’t explain why, but she doesn’t have to). Meanwhile, thanks to the departure of Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta, she’s now down to just three prosecutors in violent crimes. When your local alt-weekly has more editors than the city has violent crimes prosecutors, you know you’re in trouble.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29 At 10 a.m. on this beautiful spring morning, a 69-year-old county man allegedly shoots a 21-year-old to death on the MetroLink. Police charge him with second-degree murder. Whatever happened to the idea that people age out of crime? Putting a sad cap on a tough week, CITY SC loses 2-1 to Portland.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30 The federal government is now hiring stoners, or in the words of the New York Times, “significantly relaxing drug screening rules as agencies struggle to replenish the ranks of a rapidly aging workforce in a tight job market.” Maybe next they’ll let legit cannabis businesses access the banking system? Also: RIP Mike Shannon. The Cardinals great was 83. As Benjamin Hochman writes in the Post-Dispatch, “The crack of the bat, the crackle of KMOX and the cackle of Shannon’s laugh were summer soundtracks, soliloquies and lullabies.” Meanwhile, Shannon’s beloved Cards are now 10-19 and last in the NL Central. Isn’t it time to win one for the Moon Man?
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter