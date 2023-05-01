RFT Reviews the Week: April 24 to April 30

andare both pushed out of their prime cable TV news spots, and for viewers who loathe, today isin April! In St. Louis,opts against holdingin contempt — yet anow looms in an unrelated case on Thursday. Any good showrunner would foreshadow that development withRIP,. In Washington,says he’s running again.In St. Louis, it’s thesays she’s focused on “modernizing city government, cutting red tape, and reimagining public safety for a new era.” One small piece of the public safety agenda: Theconfirms it will no longer allow members to. That should take at least a few dangerous drivers off the road. Now do the rest! Also:beats Union Omaha 5-1.dies,sues, and the Cardinals send hot rookieto AAA. What a news day! That’s also true in St. Louis: Theandfile suit overregulations barring trans children and even adults from gender-affirming care, and members of thetasked with investigating the city's jail tell thethey are “fed up and ready to resign” if Mayor Jones doesn'tThey say they’ve been denied access to the jail and aren’t even allowed to accesson detainees. Surely a modern city government includes— andof jail detainees.has a new competitor to Twitter, and once again. Near Kiener Plaza, a skateboarder is brutally murdered in broad daylight. His godmother hopes his death will inspire St. Louisans to. We wish we shared her optimism. Meanwhile, in Kim Gardner’s second contempt hearing of the week (dun dun):blasts the Circuit Attorney’s Office as aand instantly proves he has a better way with words than anyone in. The headlines Noble garners are good news forwho has a terrible horrible no good day in court — his attempts to enact a new “emergency order” on trans care are rejected bywants a new judge in thecase seeking to remove her from office (she doesn’t explain why, but she doesn’t have to). Meanwhile, thanks to the departure of Assistant Circuit Attorney, she’s now down to just. When your local alt-weekly has more editors than the city has violent crimes prosecutors, you know you’re in trouble.At 10 a.m. on this beautiful spring morning, a 69-year-old county man allegedly shoots a 21-year-old to death on the. Police charge him with second-degree murder. Whatever happened to the idea that? Putting a sad cap on a tough week,loses 2-1 to Portland.The federal government is now hiring stoners, or in the words of the, “significantlyas agencies struggle to replenish the ranks of a rapidly aging workforce in a tight job market.” Maybe next they’ll let legit cannabis businesses access the banking system? Also:. The Cardinals great was 83. Aswrites in the, “The crack of the bat, theand the cackle of Shannon’s laugh were summer soundtracks, soliloquies and lullabies.” Meanwhile, Shannon’s beloved Cards are now 10-19 and. Isn’t it time to win one for the