RFT Reviews the Week: January 30 to February 4

Ice fell from the heavens overnight, and St. Louis woke up to streets that didn’t look bad — but, this time, actually were. In one horrifying case, that meant a 30-car pileup in west county. And here we were saying nice things about January …It’s still cold out there — and a bit icy, too. Also: President Biden says he’s officially ending the COVID state of emergency in May. At least a dozen progressives complained bitterly on Twitter; the rest of America could barely be bothered to look up from Netflix.1 Thereports that Joe Edwards is dismantling his empire, selling nine properties to Wash U, including the Pin-Up Bowl. Can he sell them the Loop Trolley too? Oh wait … we own that one.Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. Blasted woodchuck is surely wrong again; what do rodents know about winter? Also, around 10:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a robbery suspect, but the driver instead fled, crashing his pickup truck in the Soulard Market before taking off on foot and exchanging gunfire with officers. Two cops were injured; everyone singing karaoke at Carson’s was rattled. If crime is actually down, as the statistics aver, why do so many neighborhoods feel so dangerous right now?The’s Jacob Barker and Austin Huguelet blew open what’s been the worst-kept secret in St. Louis politics: Could former congressman Lacy Clay be Public Official No 1, the pol who took $10,000 from a confidential informant, only to return the cash and ask for two checks instead? To which we ask, could the pope be Catholic? Quote-of-the-week honors go to former Clay chief of staff Darryl Piggee, who says he has no idea who Public Official No. 1 could be — but he sure sounds like an honest dude. “Fortunately, whoever that guy was was smart enough and honest enough not to commit the crime.” Anyone else getting OJ Simpson "If I Did It” vibes? Also, is there any scandal brewing in St. Louis that doesn’t involve Brandon Bosley?A fighter jet took down the Chinese spy balloon …. after it already stole all of Missouri’s secrets. Anyone else surprised that our local rednecks didn’t just take matters into their own hands as the surveillance balloon floated over Festus? What’s the point of being so committed to the Second Amendment when the Chinese are out there just replicating all the stuff on Google Earth with complete impunity?Positively glorious weather all weekend long. See what we said about not trusting that wuss of a groundhog?