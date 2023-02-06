RFT Reviews the Week: January 30 to February 4

The Chinese spy balloon is spotted, a groundhog lets us down and icy roads cause crashes

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Thanks for nothing, Phil.
FLICKR/ANTHONY QUINTANO
Thanks for nothing, Phil.


MONDAY, JANUARY 30 Ice fell from the heavens overnight, and St. Louis woke up to streets that didn’t look bad — but, this time, actually were. In one horrifying case, that meant a 30-car pileup in west county. And here we were saying nice things about January …

Related
Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night: An eyewitness said the scene was a “disaster”


TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 It’s still cold out there — and a bit icy, too. Also: President Biden says he’s officially ending the COVID state of emergency in May. At least a dozen progressives complained bitterly on Twitter; the rest of America could barely be bothered to look up from Netflix.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 The Post-Dispatch reports that Joe Edwards is dismantling his empire, selling nine properties to Wash U, including the Pin-Up Bowl. Can he sell them the Loop Trolley too? Oh wait … we own that one.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. Blasted woodchuck is surely wrong again; what do rodents know about winter? Also, around 10:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a robbery suspect, but the driver instead fled, crashing his pickup truck in the Soulard Market before taking off on foot and exchanging gunfire with officers. Two cops were injured; everyone singing karaoke at Carson’s was rattled. If crime is actually down, as the statistics aver, why do so many neighborhoods feel so dangerous right now?

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 The Post-Dispatch’s Jacob Barker and Austin Huguelet blew open what’s been the worst-kept secret in St. Louis politics: Could former congressman Lacy Clay be Public Official No 1, the pol who took $10,000 from a confidential informant, only to return the cash and ask for two checks instead? To which we ask, could the pope be Catholic? Quote-of-the-week honors go to former Clay chief of staff Darryl Piggee, who says he has no idea who Public Official No. 1 could be — but he sure sounds like an honest dude. “Fortunately, whoever that guy was was smart enough and honest enough not to commit the crime.” Anyone else getting OJ Simpson "If I Did It” vibes? Also, is there any scandal brewing in St. Louis that doesn’t involve Brandon Bosley?

Related
Lacy Clay and Brandon Bosley may also have been involved in the bribery scandal that took down three St. Louis aldermen.

Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports: A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case


SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 A fighter jet took down the Chinese spy balloon …. after it already stole all of Missouri’s secrets. Anyone else surprised that our local rednecks didn’t just take matters into their own hands as the surveillance balloon floated over Festus? What’s the point of being so committed to the Second Amendment when the Chinese are out there just replicating all the stuff on Google Earth with complete impunity?
Slideshow

The Chinese Spy Balloon Flies Over Missouri, Looks Like Another Schnucks Bag

Not the actual Chinese spy balloon. (You can see actual pictures and video of the balloon below.)
17 slides
Suspected #ChineseSpyBalloon traveling past @GatewayArchSTL. Video captured by @KMOV photographers. pic.twitter.com/kSYCLcul1U&mdash; Cory Stark (@CoryStarkKMOV) February 3, 2023 &quot;Hey, there&#39;s the Arch.&quot; https://t.co/dfTbJ1LCPu&mdash; Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) February 3, 2023 Maybe #MoLeg can tackle the spy balloon with the same zest they put into Covid precautions. pic.twitter.com/ELO94pUxwv&mdash; Laura Burkhardt (@LauraAnnSTL) February 3, 2023 Outside staring at the sky trying to find the Chinese spy balloon i feel like a midwestern dad when a tornado is coming through&mdash; Christine Tannous (@ctannous98) February 3, 2023 Is it him pic.twitter.com/1MAsDw3shp&mdash; Nick Desideri (@NickDesideri) February 3, 2023 Media appears to be going full stupid over this ballon and I think it’s working just a China intended it&mdash; Denis Beganovic (@Beganovic2022) February 3, 2023
Click to View 17 slides

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 Positively glorious weather all weekend long. See what we said about not trusting that wuss of a groundhog?


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now

By Jaime Lees

Hello, friend.

Truck Drives Through Belleville Protest, Injuring 1

By Rosalind Early

People attend to a protester who was injured trying to stop a truck from driving through a protest in downtown Belleville.

Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports

By Rosalind Early

Lacy Clay and Brandon Bosley may also have been involved in the bribery scandal that took down three St. Louis aldermen.

Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accused of Talking Like He's From Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lucas Kunce in 2022.

Also in News

Hartmann: Exposing Josh Hawley's Fake Stock Ban

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban members of Congress or their spouses from buying, selling or holding stocks while serving, and he named it after Nancy Pelosi. But the bill was lipstick on a pig.

Attorneys Request Review Ahead of Leonard Taylor's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor, pictured here in an interview with MacArthur Justice Center.

Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accused of Talking Like He's From Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lucas Kunce in 2022.

Poll Finds Missourians Really Like Living in Sh*tholes

By Monica Obradovic

"Yeah, bruh, Florida's awesome. Nothin' like crackin' open a Busch Light on the beach." - A Florida transplant from Missouri would probably say.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us