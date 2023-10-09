RFT Reviews the Week: October 2 to October 8

St. Louis swoons for Bob Dylan, kicks out a homeless camp for Kamala Harris and sees new revelations at the city jail

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge The tent camp sat in the shadow of St. Louis City Hall.
MONICA OBRADOVIC
MONDAY, OCTOBER 2. Balmy weather at last! But the heat is on at City Hall after an autopsy reveals that 32-year-old Carlton Bernard died at the troubled City Justice Center in August from dehydration and lack of insulin. Meanwhile, on the very day aldermen introduce a Homeless Bill of Rights, Mayor Tishaura Jones tells the homeless people living on City Hall’s lawn to clear out — tonight.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3. Turns out cover of darkness is not a good way to clear a homeless camp, so the 10 p.m. deadline to get off the grass becomes early morning and then gets kicked to daylight hours today, as outreach workers hustle to find placements. Beds or not, gotta get everyone moved before the Democratic National Committee comes downtown Friday. Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ousted — apparently because he wouldn’t shut down the government. 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4. Mayor Jones wants a property tax freeze for seniors, which is unlikely to help the Black families who’ve been leaving the city in droves. But, hey, seniors vote. At Stifel, Bob Dylan deviates from his set list to play Chuck Berry, and St. Louis swoons.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5. The St. Louis Chess Club hires former U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway to look into how sexual assault and misconduct became such a big problem among what were hitherto assumed to be sexless chess geeks

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6. Brrrr … chilly temps give us coat weather for the first time since May. The chill doesn’t stop the activists who turn out to protest the city’s treatment of the homeless as Vice President Kamala Harris arrives downtown.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7. After years of suffering in Gaza, Hamas launches a series of horrifying attacks on Israel, which include taking children as hostages and terrorizing a music festival. Israel, naturally, retaliates, and evangelicals prepare for Armageddon.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8. The Post-Dispatch reports that while the police have hired many new 911 dispatchers, the city has yet to start combining dispatch for police and fire. It’s best practice, but public safety unions are pissed. And so we resume St. Louis’ customary state: ennui.

An encampment near Market Street at City Hall began as a small cluster of people over the summer. Dozens eventually moved in.

City to Enforce Park Curfew at Homeless Camp Outside City Hall: A bus transported several unhoused residents away Tuesday afternoon

Advocates for homeless St. Louisans, including both current and former aldermen, link arms outside City Hall to oppose a planned camp dispersal.

City Backs Off Late-Night Dispersal of St. Louis City Hall Encampment: But officials say they will “decomission” the tent camp during daylight hours today

This is Bob Dylan, but not an actual photo of him at Stifel Theatre on October 4 — cellphones were strictly prohibited.

Bob Dylan Paid Tribute to St. Louis at Stifel Last Night — And He Slayed: The St. Louis County, Minnesota, native showed us things aren’t what they were, and that’s where it gets interesting


