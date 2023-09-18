RFT Reviews the Week: September 11 to September 17

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TOWNHALL.COM Retirement is great: Mitt Romney won't have to look at this mug much longer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11. It’s been 22 years since 9/11, and conspiracists are everywhere on X/Twitter. Remember when it was lefties who thought 9/11 was an inside job — and Rudy Guiliani was America’s mayor?

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12. Drew Barrymore says she’s bringing back her talk show during the ongoing writer’s strike — sans writers. Yeah, that’ll fly.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13. Senator Mitt Romney is retiring, saying basically that Josh Hawley is so terrible, he can’t even be in the same room with him. A familiar feeling! Meanwhile, preservationists gather in Midtown to protest Saint Louis University’s demolition application for two buildings on the edge of what was Mill Creek Valley. SLU tells the RFT that while, yes, it sought the demolition permit, “the university is also seeking to engage parties interested in acquiring and redeveloping the properties.” Time for somebody to step up.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14. Hunter Biden is indicted on federal gun charges, and conservatives can’t decide if they like the 2nd Amendment more than they hate the Bidens. Also, the Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore charged twice as many cases in his first three months as Kim Gardner did during the same period. Maybe one reason why our jail is again bursting?

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15. The United Auto Workers go on strike, and that includes the General Motors plant in Wentzville. Also, in a blow to historic preservation, the Mullanphy Home that once welcomed immigrants to St. Louis burns to the ground.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16. Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner is canceled after telling the New York Times that he thinks only white men have been “philosophers of rock ‘n’ roll,” a warped perspective that was abundantly clear to anyone reading Rolling Stone in the last half-century — but surely Wenner knew better than to come right out and say it? Meanwhile, in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, a biker popping a wheelie hits a pedestrian and dies. Also, parents of transgender teens are angry after Wash U pulls the plug on treatments for minors. The area’s most powerful institution is afraid of lawsuits.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17. Predictably, outrage spurs Drew Barrymore to cancel her talk show return, and so it’s back to TikTok to find something new to watch. Or sports: Today the Cardinals win 6-5 on the strength of an 8th-inning Jordan Walker home run, City SC pulls off a come-from-behind tie in the 87th minute in Houston and even City2 wins at home. Oh, and the weather is perfection. Here’s to September in St. Louis!