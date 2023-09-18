Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

RFT Reviews the Week: September 11 to September 17

Mitt Romney retires (to avoid Hawley?), Cards actually win and it's finally kind of nice outside

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 4:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Josh Hawley makes a face.
SCREENSHOT VIA TOWNHALL.COM
Retirement is great: Mitt Romney won't have to look at this mug much longer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11. It’s been 22 years since 9/11, and conspiracists are everywhere on X/Twitter. Remember when it was lefties who thought 9/11 was an inside job — and Rudy Guiliani was America’s mayor?

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12. Drew Barrymore says she’s bringing back her talk show during the ongoing writer’s strike — sans writers. Yeah, that’ll fly.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13. Senator Mitt Romney is retiring, saying basically that Josh Hawley is so terrible, he can’t even be in the same room with him. A familiar feeling! Meanwhile, preservationists gather in Midtown to protest Saint Louis University’s demolition application for two buildings on the edge of what was Mill Creek Valley. SLU tells the RFT that while, yes, it sought the demolition permit, “the university is also seeking to engage parties interested in acquiring and redeveloping the properties.” Time for somebody to step up.

Related
Saint Louis University has applied for demolition permits for 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive.

Protest Targets SLU Plan to Tear Down Former Mill Creek Valley Buildings: 3223 Olive Street is the last remaining building linked to legendary restaurateur Tony Faust

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14. Hunter Biden is indicted on federal gun charges, and conservatives can’t decide if they like the 2nd Amendment more than they hate the Bidens. Also, the Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore charged twice as many cases in his first three months as Kim Gardner did during the same period. Maybe one reason why our jail is again bursting?

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15. The United Auto Workers go on strike, and that includes the General Motors plant in Wentzville. Also, in a blow to historic preservation, the Mullanphy Home that once welcomed immigrants to St. Louis burns to the ground.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16. Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner is canceled after telling the New York Times that he thinks only white men have been “philosophers of rock ‘n’ roll,” a warped perspective that was abundantly clear to anyone reading Rolling Stone in the last half-century — but surely Wenner knew better than to come right out and say it? Meanwhile, in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, a biker popping a wheelie hits a pedestrian and dies. Also, parents of transgender teens are angry after Wash U pulls the plug on treatments for minors. The area’s most powerful institution is afraid of lawsuits.

Related
St. Louis Children's Hospital

Wash U Cuts Transgender Care for Minors Grandfathered Under Ban: Citing a fear of lawsuits, it is the second Missouri provider to do so

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17. Predictably, outrage spurs Drew Barrymore to cancel her talk show return, and so it’s back to TikTok to find something new to watch. Or sports: Today the Cardinals win 6-5 on the strength of an 8th-inning Jordan Walker home run, City SC pulls off a come-from-behind tie in the 87th minute in Houston and even City2 wins at home. Oh, and the weather is perfection. Here’s to September in St. Louis!

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

By Monica Obradovic

starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper

St. Louis Drivers Ruin Moonlight Ramble for Everyone

By Monica Obradovic

The Moonlight Ramble has been held in St. Louis for 59 years.

Dred Scott Monument Will Be Unveiled in St. Louis in September

By Sarah Fenske

A sneak peak at the new monument to Dred Scott at Calvary Cemetery.

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us