Shocking Video Shows 10 Straight Drivers Run a Red in Downtown St. Louis

A motorist's dash cam caught no fewer than 10 drivers blow through the same red light in downtown St. Louis in less than 30 seconds — a high rate of scofflaw cruising, even by our city's standards.

The footage of the brazen driving was taken at the intersection of Cole and Tucker streets downtown on April 7.

"Can you imagine if someone came into that intersection, their life is changed forever — and for what?" asks the man whose dash cam recorded the footage. (He asked that we not use his name in this article.)

