Springfield Student Who Recorded Teacher Using Racial Slur Suspended

Mary Walton says her teacher used the slur multiple times before she started recording

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 11:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield. - GOOGLE MAPS
GOOGLE MAPS
A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.
Last week, a video of a geometry teacher using a racial slur at Springfield's Glendale High School went viral on Snapchat and Reddit. The teacher has since been placed on administrative leave.

The school also suspended the student, Mary Walton, who recorded the video from May 15 to 17. She wants to return to class and get an apology from the school.

In the video, a teacher whose identity has not been revealed is heard asking why Black people can use the n-word but it is offensive if other people do it.

Walton says the conversation had been going on for a while, and the teacher had used the n-word multiple times before she started recording. In it, the teacher uses the word two more times. One student cautions the teacher while another gasps.

Related
A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Missouri Teacher Says N-Word in Class, Gets Placed on Leave: Audio of the teacher twice saying the word was initially posted to Snapchat


The teacher eventually noticed Walton recording and told her to stop. Walton refused. Walton told KSHB that she did not post the video to social media. She shared it with her mom and one friend, but it spread from there.

According to a statement from Walton's lawyer, Natalie Hull, the school said that Walton violated the district's electronic device policy. Walton received the maximum punishment for the infraction, a three-day suspension.

"Mary saw a teacher do something wrong, and she documented it," Hull says. "Language can be harmful, and Mary captured proof of her teacher, a person who is supposed to protect children, harming them through his use of a racial slur. If he had been hitting a student — or worse — would the school have reacted the same? Frankly, this school is exercising a chilling effect on all of the students by sending the message that they will get in trouble if they capture evidence of their teachers doing something wrong."

Hull and Walton want the school to lift the suspension, allow Walton to immediately return to class and apologize.

The RFT reached out to Glendale School district for comment, but it has told other outlets it cannot comment on student disciplinary actions.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Queer Event 'Faeded' Abruptly Cancelled from Delmar Hall

By Monica Obradovic

Maxi Glamour.

This St. Louis Woman Made $14K Washing Strangers' Laundry

By Monica Obradovic

Leah Sage with freshly cleaned laundry.

Another Key Staffer for Kim Gardner Is Leaving, Sources Say

By Ryan Krull

Chris Hinckley testifying in Jefferson City in January 2023.

Chaos Still Reigns in St. Louis City Circuit Court

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Also in News

St. Louis CITY SC Falls to Chicago Fire — And It Stings

By Julian Trejo

CITY goalkeep Roman Bürki couldn't stop this ball.

Saint Louis Zoo Faces Questions Amid Researcher Retaliation Controversy

By Ryan Krull

The Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park.

Queer Event 'Faeded' Abruptly Cancelled from Delmar Hall

By Monica Obradovic

Maxi Glamour.

Another Key Staffer for Kim Gardner Is Leaving, Sources Say

By Ryan Krull

Chris Hinckley testifying in Jefferson City in January 2023.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us