Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

The school continues to stand by suspending the student who filmed the incident

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 4:49 pm

An empty classroom
A geometry teacher said a racial slur in class last week and is now no longer employed with the Springfield Public Schools.
The teacher who was caught on video saying the n-word in class at Glendale High School is no longer employed with Springfield Public Schools, the district has confirmed.

Last week, Mary Walton, 15, recorded her geometry teacher discussing how the n-word is used. He took issue with the fact that Black people could say it, and it wasn't considered derogatory.

"I don't like the word at all. But ... I don't know it feels like when a Black person is using it toward another Black person. It's the same ... how is it not still a derogatory word?" The teacher can be heard saying in the video.

Walton later said that she started recording after the teacher had already used the n-word several times.

"I don't get it," the teacher says.

"Slave owners used to call them that," a student says.

"Right, right, is the word n***er not allowed?" the teacher asks.

The student immediately interjects.

"I'm going to say right now as a teacher, if you want to keep your job — this isn't a threat," says one of the students.

Glendale High-school SPS teacher says Hard R in class to black students
by u/StrictAd5399 in springfieldMO

"I'm not calling anyone a n***er," the teacher replies. At this point, the camera pans up to show the teacher in front of a half-empty classroom.

"I understand," the student says.

"I can say the word." the teacher explains.

"Why are you saying that?" a student of color asks, while a woman off screen can be heard saying "no."

The student in the video, it turns out, was correct. It turns using racial slurs in class is heavily frowned upon (at least in Springfield, Missouri). The teacher is now no longer employed with the school.

"The teacher who was initially placed on administrative leave following the situation at Glendale High School is no longer employed by Springfield Public Schools," Stephen Hall, chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools, shared in a statement today.

The statement also addresses the backlash over the school's suspension of Walton, the student who recorded the video. Walton has since gotten a lawyer who said that suspending Walton is having a "chilling effect" on other students recording their teachers doing something wrong. Walton wants her suspension lifted and an apology.

According to the statement, the district stands by its decision.

"Furthermore, much speculation has occurred regarding student discipline related to a video recording of the unacceptable classroom incident. Student discipline is confidential, per federal law, and Springfield Public Schools cannot disclose specifics related to actions taken. The student handbook is clear, however, on consequences for inappropriate use of electronic devices. Any consequences applied per the scope and sequence would also consider if minors are identifiable in the recording and what, if any, hardships are endured by other students due to a violation of privacy with the dissemination of the video in question. SPS is confident that the district appropriately and promptly handled all matters related to what occurred at Glendale. We want our schools to be safe and welcoming learning environments. When students have concerns, they should follow the appropriate steps for reporting."

