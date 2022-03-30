SSM Health in St. Louis Region Drops Visitor Restrictions

click to enlarge
Courtesy SSM Health DePaul Hospital
The SSM healthcare system in St. Louis has dropped their visitor restrictions.
SSM Health has lifted visitor restrictions for all non-COVID patients, a move they say will support the health and well-being of their patients.
Citing the decrease in COVID-19 cases, SSM Health removed its previous restrictions for all St. Louis region hospitals. Before the announcement, patients were limited to one visitor at a time from the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; birthplace and pediatric patients were allowed to have two visitors. Exemptions were made for end-of-life situations.
The visitor policy at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital does differ
from the rest of SSM's system.
"SSM Health – St. Louis recognizes that family and community are an important part of our patients' care and experience," Misty Jones, Vice President of Operations for SSM Health – St. Louis, says. "We are happy to see that community transmission of COVID-19 has decreased to a point where we can increase the access of families to our patients in a responsible manner. We know this change will support the health and well-being of our patients, their loved ones, our community and employees. Our hearts are full of optimism for the future."
Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 100 patients for the first time in months; there are 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and eighteen suspected hospitalizations, per the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force
's post on March 28.
SSM joins St. Luke's
in modifying their visitor policies — Barnes Jewish Hospital still has a limited amount of visitors allowed in, according to their website
. Mercy Hospital
does not have any visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients and still requires masks to be worn in the hospital.
Masks are still required in the building for those above the age of two. SSM Health says they will continue to monitor the pandemic and update their policies as the pandemic enters new phases.
