St. Louis Area Police, Officials Keep Getting Busted for Boozing

This summer has seen more than its fair share of top St. Louis–area law enforcement officials doing things they shouldn't do whilst blitzed.
The Post-Dispatch reported this morning that Sunset Hills police Chief Stephen Dodge was arrested in June in the Lake of the Ozarks for boating while intoxicated.
A Missouri Highway Patrol water patrol officer stopped Dodge while he was operating his boat in an area of the lake in Camden County.
The highway patrol report states that Dodge refused to take a breathalyzer, though his attorney disputes this.
News of Dodge's drunk boating charges comes about four weeks after St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was pulled over for suspected drunk driving near the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to a Miller County police report, Lohmar exhibited an “apparent lack of balance and slightly slurred speech.”
Lohmar also refused a breathalyzer, and Miller County deputies say they eventually did a blood draw from Lohmar to determine if there was alcohol in his system.
Fox 2 News reported that Lohmar "attempted to flash a badge" at the deputy who pulled him over, a move interpreted by the deputy as Lohmar trying to get out of any potential charges.
Then, about two weeks after Lohmar's arrest, the Post-Dispatch released body cam footage of Hazelwood police Chief Gregg Hall being stopped for suspected drunk driving in O'Fallon after leaving a White Castle in May.
"Chief of Hazelwood, he is hammered drunk right now," one officer can be heard saying in the video.
However, unlike Dodge's and Lohmar's stops, Hall's did not end in an arrest.
John Neske, who at the time was O'Fallon's police chief but has since retired, arrived on the scene and gave Hall a hug and a ride home.