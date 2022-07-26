Before You Go Vote In Missouri's Primary, Check Your Polling Place

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

With the primary election only a week away on August 2, St. Louis officials are encouraging you to check your polling place.Polling places are determined by both your address and the district you live in but, although you may have not moved this year, your district may have changed due to the redistricting process recently completed by the Missouri legislature. This is done every ten years after the census is taken.“Voting is an important way to make your voice heard, so make sure you have made a plan that includes double-checking your polling location on the Board’s webpage,” Ben Borgmeyer and Gary Stoff, Democrat and Republican Directors of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners says.The two officials also reminded those who cannot make the polls on August 2 that they can cast an absentee ballot at the Board’s headquarters, at 300 N Tucker Boulevard, until August 1.Here are four spots where you can check your polling place:These websites can also provide sample ballots for you to get familiar with what you're voting on, as well. The primary takes place on August 2, and the general election will have Missourians heading to the polls on November 8.