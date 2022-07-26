St. Louis Area Animal Shelters Plead For Help Amid Flooding

The record-breaking rainfall last night has not only affected homes in the St. Louis area, but also flooded the shelters protecting our furry friends as well. Gateway Pet Guardians took to social media early this morning, pleading for help getting the dogs and cats out of the standing water and into a foster home while the shelter is flooded.
“Our shelter is currently full,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “We are looking for fosters to come get dogs or cats from our shelter TODAY so that we can help take in as many dogs as possible! The biggest need is medium to large size dogs (45-65 lbs) and most are friendly with other dogs.”
Donations are also needed so the organization can purchase additional supplies and large crates. Gateway also can accept donated crates if the person has the capacity to get the donation there. That being said, the Missouri Department of Transportation and other officials in the area are saying to not leave your house if you are impacted by the flash floods. Check delays here.
Another area shelter in St. Peters, Stray Paws Rescue, is also requesting help amid the floods as tragedy struck the organization. Multiple puppies drowned, according to a Facebook post, and the shelter is damaged. The adult dogs were able to be rescued. Find information on how you can help Stray Paws here. The St. Peters area received more than 10 inches of rain last night.
Gateway Pet Guardians’ municipal shelter – the St. Clair County Illinois Animal Care and Control — is located at 725 N. 15th Street in East St. Louis, Illinois. According to various reports, the area received around 8 inches of rain last night.
Gateway Pets Guardians' shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and those interested in helping out can apply online at GatewayPets.Org/Foster.