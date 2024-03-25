St. Louis ARPA Website Shows $272M in Allocations — and $226M More to Go

The City of St. Louis launched a new website today to track the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The city was awarded more than $498 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, with plans to use it on 223 projects, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. So far, the city has approved the use of $272,519,142.08, which is approximately 54.7 percent of these funds.

The site also provides information regarding applications for the funding that Residents, nonprofits, and businesses can apply for like homebuyer assistance and small business and nonprofit funding.

“The launch of this platform underscores our city's commitment to building a better St. Louis now and into the future,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement. “The Stronger STL website provides a direct line of sight into how these funds are being deployed to grow and foster resilience within our communities."

The tracker monitoring the funds is broken down into six segments: Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Services to Disproportionately Impacted Communities, Premium Pay, Infrastructure and Revenue Replacement.

The tracker for these six categories organizes the funding into three categories — appropriated funds, which means the total amount of authorized funding; programmed funds, defined as estimate and apportionment approved contracts, personal services and board bill approved intergovernmental agreements; and expenditures, which shows the total amount spent by department.

Negative Economic Impacts — designed to blunt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its shutdowns — has the largest appropriation of funds, with more than $271 million, followed by Revenue Replacement — designed to cover for losses of tax revenue during the pandemic — with an appropriation of over $179 million.

Services to Disproportionately Impacted Communities received an appropriation of just over $3 million. The lowest appropriation was allotted to Infrastructure, which received $1.6 million.



