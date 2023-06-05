St. Louis City Leaders Split on Proposed Gun Law

Board Bill 29 would limit who can open carry guns in the city

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green
Screen grab from video taken by Gregg Palermo
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green

A bill that would limit who can open carry guns in St. Louis city has divided leaders at the Board of Aldermen.

Ward 8 Alderwoman Cara Spencer previously told the RFT that her Board Bill 29 would require that someone possess a concealed carry permit if they want to openly carry a gun within city limits.

She said that Kansas City currently has a similar law on its books and that in St. Louis it could be one of the few ways in to implement gun control in a sate with incredibly lax gun laws. She added the law could be a "game-changer" for downtown, which along with other neighborhoods has consistently had issues with people casually toting around guns.

"This is a tool we badly need," Spencer said.
Related
Alderwoman Cara Spencer has a new proposal to make it harder for people to openly carry loaded guns on St. Louis streets.

St. Louis Could Actually Limit Open Carry of Firearms Under New Bill: Alderwoman Cara Spencer says Missouri law offers cities an exemption — but St. Louis isn't using it

According to a Post-Dispatch article from Friday, Ward 11 Alderwoman Laura Keys and Tom Oldenburg, who represents Ward 2, back Spencer's proposal.

However, at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Thursday, Ward 7 Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier said that she found aspects of the proposed legislation "alarming," specifically the idea that police officers would engage with a person openly displaying a weapon just to give a citation.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, whose Ward 14 includes portions of downtown, compared the proposal to stop and frisk laws and said he worried it would lead to more chaos on city streets.

"We have historically seen just in this city when there's guns and, I'm going to be real, with people of color and law enforcement interaction, 80 percent of the time that situation turns deadly," Aldridge said.

At a press conference, video of which was taken by Gregg Palermo of Spectrum Local News, President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green said that Kansas City police don't actually enforce their city's version of the law because "they are concerned about the legality of it and being sued if they did enforce it." She added that officers there have expressed concerns about approaching individuals with firearms.

Spencer rebutted, "They haven't needed to enforce it because the open carrying of firearms hasn't become common place there."

Spencer added that she had spoken to a "wide swath" of SLMPD personnel who are in favor of the bill.

"It is not safe or healthy for anybody to be walking down the street with an AR15," Spencer said.
Related
The Civil Courts building downtown.

Is St. Louis’ Newest Prosecutor Legally Allowed to Prosecute Cases?: Questions loom as to whether one of Kim Gardner’s last hires can legally do the job

Related
Cierra Wealleans booking photo.

Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Finally in Jail ... for Something Else: Police say Cierra Wealleans spent $3,000 at a Walmart using a stolen credit card

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

St. Louis Man Connected to Proud Boys Facing Rape Charges

By Ryan Krull

Luke Rohlfing

Baltimore Man's Second Time in St. Louis Was the Charm

By Rosalind Early

Kreskin J. Torres has been driving across the country sampling local food for seven years.

Connecticut Man Declares Himself Most Hated Man in St. Louis

By Anonymous

Tod Robberson

Also in News

Missouri Libraries Grapple With Orders to Limit Minors’ Access to Books

By Monica Obradovic

Central Library

Missouri Is a Top State for Climate Disasters

By Nina Giraldo

Torrential rains flooded vulnerable neighborhoods in 2022.

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

Poor Goalkeeping from Vancouver Whitecaps Secures Win for CITY SC

By Julian Trejo

Homegrown player Miguel Perez, who graduated from Pattonville High School last week, scored his first MLS goal during the match against Vancouver.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us