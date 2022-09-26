St. Louis County Man Faces Decades in Prison for Child Porn

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

A 41-year-old Manchester man who has a previous conviction for child pornography possession pleaded guilty today in federal court for again possessing child sex abuse material.In 2020, Eric D. Goodwin was sentenced to two years in prison and a lifelong term of supervised release for possession of child pornography.In June of this year he was on house arrest following his release from prison. That month, a probation officer visited his home and discovered Goodwin had access to computers.Goodwin then admitted he had possession of multiple electronic devices, including an iPhone and a tablet. He also admitted to having a USB drive which had stored on it more than 800 images and more than 600 videos of child sexual abuse. He found the material via the dark web and the Telegram app.Goodwin also admitted in his plea agreement to sharing some of the material with another individual via Snapchat, a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says.Following today's guilty plea, Goodwin was taken into custody.He faces 10 to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced January 4.