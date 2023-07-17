St. Louis County Police Officer Arrested for Beating Handcuffed Man

Courtesy St. Louis County Police Department Booking photo of 26-year-old former police officer Samuel Davis.

A former police officer for the city of Northwoods, Missouri, was arrested this morning in North Carolina after allegedly beating a handcuffed man in Kinloch on the Fourth of July.Samuel Davis, 26, allegedly took a man into custody at a Walgreens in Northwoods, a small north county municipality about a mile outside St. Louis city limits, and drove the man to a "remote location" in nearby Kinloch. The man was handcuffed and Davis allegedly deactivated his body cam, according to a probable cause statement.Once Davis and the victim were in an empty field off Martin Luther King Boulevard, Davis is accused of pepper spraying the man, striking him with a baton and ordering him never to return to Northwoods.A woman saw a police officer standing over the victim laying on the ground. When the officer left the scene, she approached him and called 911.The victim, who has not been identified publicly, suffered a broken jaw among other injuries.Davis now faces charges of assault, kidnapping and armed criminal action.He was apprehended in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and will be extradited to St. Louis. Once here, he'll be held on $750,000 bond."What is alleged in this incident will not be tolerated under my watch," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few. We intend to hold anyone who engages in such terrible and reckless behavior accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or title."