St. Louis County Woman Charge with $20K Covid Relief Fraud

click to enlarge Via Google Maps Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Yesterday in federal court, St. Louis County resident Tawonna Ellis was charged with one count of wire fraud for fraudulently applying for and receiving $20,832 through the Paycheck Protection Program for a retail business that does not actually exist.According to her indictment, in April 2021 Ellis submitted a PPP loan application that stated she ran a "merchandise-retail business" that did $100,000 in gross revenue in 2020.The indictment states that Ellis "created the fictitious sole proprietorship for the purpose of receiving a PPP loan."Ellis allegedly spent the loan money on everyday expenses as well as designer clothing.The case against Ellis is the latest in a string of cases being prosecuted in the district's federal court against individuals accused of defrauding COVID relief-related programs.More than $7 million of COVID relief–related fraud has either been prosecuted or is working its ways through the courts in the Eastern District of Missouri.