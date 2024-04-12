St. Louis Dad Charged After Son Brings Gun to Elementary School

A St. Louis father has been charged after his son accidentally brought a gun to school earlier today.Police say that Tony Fisher's son noticed there was a gun in his backpack as he rode the bus to Hanna Woods Elementary in Manchester Friday morning.The student arrived at class and notified the teacher of the presence of the loaded weapon, a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol with one chambered round and a dozen others in the magazine. The teacher took possession of the backpack and the gun before contacting the principal and school resource officer.Fisher was called to the school, and when he arrived, he admitted the gun was his, showing his receipt of purchase. He said that the night before he put the gun in the backpack his son brought to school, though Fisher did not explain why he did so.He is now facing one felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.