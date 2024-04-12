Overland Man Stole $1,500 of Vibrators, Police Say

An Overland man is currently in the St. Louis County jail accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of vibrators from the Hustler Hollywood store in Berkeley.

Police say that Christopher Booth, 34, entered the store one Wednesday evening last month and took eight high-end vibrators from the shelves and shoved them in a white trash bag before fleeing.

Booth allegedly stole vibrators made by Swedish sex toy company LELO that retail for a little less than $200 each.

Booth had been at the porn and erotica store the day prior and had gotten into an argument with employees before being asked to leave. Employees easily identified him as the alleged thief by his large 314 neck tattoo.

Law enforcement subsequently located the vibrators listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace by Booth. Interviewed by police, he denied having a Facebook account. (He has one.)

Prosecutors filed the felony stealing charge against him yesterday. He's due in court in May.