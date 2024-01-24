Stolen Car Flies Off I-70, Lands in Embankment After Police Chase

St. Louis Police gave chase after a failed attempt at using spike strips at Grand and Chouteau

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge A St. Louis City police officer inspects a vehicle that was involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday, January 23, 2023.
ZACHARY LINHARES
A St. Louis City police officer inspects a vehicle that was involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday, January 23, 2023.
A high-speed police chase through north St. Louis yesterday ended with a 19-year-old driver in police custody — and his car flying off I-70 into a nearby embankment.

RFT photojournalist Zachary Linhares captured the aftermath as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer eyed the stolen Hyundai Elantra after it crashed.

Police say they were first alerted by the Real Time Crime Center that a stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on North Grand Boulevard, heading toward Washington Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.

"An officer utilizing an unmarked SUV monitored the stolen Elantra until other SWAT officers could position themselves to deploy spike strips," the police statement says. "SWAT was unsuccessful in deploying the spike strips at the intersection of Grand and Chouteau, and the Elantra then fled from SWAT officers southbound on Grand, then eastbound onto I-44."

Police pursued the car on the highway, and Linhares estimates it was going close to 90 mph, with police quite a bit further behind. Police say the driver then seemed to encounter "mechanical issues" that ended with the driver landing the car in an embankment at the intersection of westbound I-70 and Jennings Station Road.

The car had been reported stolen on January 18 from the 7700 block of Vermont, police say. The driver fleeing has not yet been named by police, but they say he was taken into custody and did not suffer any injuries.

In other words, just another day on I-70.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
