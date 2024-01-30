St. Louis Is Still Dumping Recycling Into Trash Trucks, Lawsuit Says

The suit seeks a refund for anyone who's paid the city's trash service fee for the past 5 years

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 9:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A lawsuit accuses the city of St. Louis of continuing to pick up materials designated for recycling for trash collection.
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
A lawsuit accuses the city of St. Louis of continuing to pick up materials designated for recycling for trash collection.
A lawsuit filed against the City of St. Louis last week alleges that the city still hasn't resumed recycling pickups — and that it's illegally charging property owners for services it doesn't actually provide.

The suit notes that anyone who signs up for water service in St. Louis is also signed up for trash service, which comes with a $14 monthly fee. In its marketing materials, the city says that includes "single stream recycling services" for all residents.

But the lawsuit — filed by a Chesterfield resident who owns property in the city — says not only that the city suspended that program in 2021 but that it was "routinely" depositing recycling into trash trucks even before that.

Furthermore, the suit says, it has yet to resume recycling pickups.

"[T]he City of St. Louis no longer provides separate trash and recycling pickups," the suit alleges. "Plaintiff and the Class Members entered into agreements with the City of St. Louis to provide recycling services that the City is no longer providing. As a result, Plaintiff and the Class Members paid the City of St. Louis for services that they did not receive."

The lawsuit cites a Riverfront Times story from December 2022, in which residents documented seeing trash trucks pick up their recycling bins.

"The City of St. Louis may not unilaterally suspend services indefinitely for its participation in a proprietary function, yet still charge its customers monthly premiums for services it chooses not to provide," the suit says.

At the time of that RFT story, city spokesman Nick Dunne said that the city only combined recycling and trash pickups when the recycling bins had been "contaminated." But the story quoted residents who saw drivers loading the contents of the city's distinctive blue recycling bins into trash trucks without checking for contamination first.

We reached out to Dunne for comment this morning; we'll update this post if we hear back.

The lawsuit was filed in the St. Louis circuit court by Daniel Orlowsky and  Adam Goffstein. It seeks class action status for all property owners who have paid the $14/monthly fee in the past five years.
Related
The words "Please Recycle" are spray painted above a brown dumpster that reads "Trash Only."

'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash: The city claims it's only combining garbage with recycling in cases of 'contamination.' Witnesses disagree

Related
This neighborhood was a little smelly the day we stopped by, and we think it might have been emanating from these dumpsters.

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: The Grove: An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City Threatens to Condemn Bar:PM Building Over Damage Caused by Cops

By Ryan Krull

Heard the one about the cops who crashed into an LGBTQ bar in south city &mdash; and then arrested the co-owner for felony assault? Only in St. Louis. Read the full story here.&nbsp;

Bell Touts $600K in Donations Since Pivoting to Challenge Cori Bush

By Ryan Krull

Wesley Bell.

Starbucks Fires 2 Baristas Who Collared Robbers of South Grand Store

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle tried to rob St. Louis' flying saucer Starbucks — and were met with fierce resistance from their targets.

Traffic Light Fell on Car in South City, Lawsuit Says

By Ryan Krull

Traffic light down for the county on River Des Peres Boulevard (right where it turns into Carondelet Boulevard).

Also in News

Wesley Bell Seeks to Overturn Marcellus Williams' 2001 Murder Conviction

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us