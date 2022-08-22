Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report

The task force was giving weekly reports on COVID-19 in St. Louis hospitals

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 12:39 pm


click to enlarge A photo of Dr. Alex Garza
STEVEN DUONG
Dr. Alex Garza helped lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force will still meet despite the discontinuation of public reporting.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
"We are thankful to our community for masking, social distancing, and getting vaccinated to help control the spread over the last two years," the task force said in the Facebook post. "We know COVID-19 will never disappear altogether; these steps continue to provide protection."
The leaders said they will continue to meet and monitor data and will give updates to the public as needed. The last report, compiled of data from August 9 to August 15, showed the hospitals had 37 daily new admissions; net hospitalizations were at 290; and the daily ICU census was at 30.
Missouri Department of Health and Human Services' still reports COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, and can be viewed online here.

