St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Charged with Murder

Police say the rapper (legal name Michael Henderson) shot and killed a man in a Jeep

By and on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 4:54 pm

click to enlarge Still from "Smash" music video.
YouTube
Still from "Smash" music video.

Eighteen year-old Michael Henderson, better known as the rapper CTS Luh Wick, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Raymond Shaw, 42.

The Post-Dispatch has reported that Henderson was captured on surveillance footage around 2 p.m. August 26 riding a motorcycle on Broadway next to Shaw who was behind the wheel of a white Jeep.

Henderson allegedly drove his motorcycle in front of Shaw, reached back towards him, then shot Shaw in the forehead. He died instantly, his Jeep crashing at Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street.

Henderson later crashed the motorcycle he was on and fled the scene on foot.

Henderson is better known as CTS Luh Wick, a St. Louis rapper whose videos make heavy feature of firearms.

Charging documents state that information from Henderson's cell phone place him in the area of the shooting at that time.

His most popular music video to date is "Smash," a collaboration with T4. Published in late June, the video has a little more than a quarter million views. He was named to the 2XLou Magazine Freshman Class 2022 as one of the top up-and-coming rappers in St. Louis.

In an interview with Chop Talk TV, Henderson says that he attended Roosevelt High School in south city but dropped out in ninth grade.

In July, Henderson was featured on vlogger Tommy G's "Visiting the Most Dangerous City in America" video.

click to enlarge Michael Henderson booking photo.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Michael Henderson booking photo.
Henderson is on camera for much of the 19-minute video, which was filmed on Ruskin Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood and has more than 1.5 million views. The video features a group of about a dozen young men brandishing firearms as they banter casually back and forth with the vlogger.

At one point, Tommy G asks Henderson and the group he is with if they have a positive message to send from St. Louis to the rest of the world.

"Everybody got the same 24 hours," Henderson says. "You just got to use it wisely."

Henderson entered an initial appearance in court yesterday. He is being held without bond pending trial.

As of right now, he has no attorney listed in court filings.

About The Authors

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
