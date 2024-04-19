Students Demand Wash U Drop Charges Against Pro-Palestine Protestors

In the past few weeks Washington University has joined a growing number of college campuses nationwide disciplining student protestors advocating for Palestine. Now activists plan to rally against the administration’s response and continue to call for divestment from Boeing.

Tomorrow activists will participate in an art build from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a divestment rally from 1:45 to 3:00 p.m. outside Brookings Hall on Wash U’s Quad. The rally is both to build art and to demand Wash U “divest from Boeing, fire Philip Dybvig, keep its students safe and protect the right to protest!!” an Instagram post explained in all capital letters. “Together we call for Wash U to drop the charges and suspensions of the 12 peaceful protestors arrested last Saturday!!”

Last week, demonstrators interrupted a university event for newly admitted students, calling for the school to divest from Boeing, which has been criticized for its weapons program that has developed bombs used in Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

“As a result, the Washington University Police Department issued 12 protesters court summons for trespassing, disturbing the peace, and refusing to disperse, April 13,” according to Student Life, Washington University’s student newspaper.

Since October 7, more than 33,843 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Middle East Monitor. This number may be higher as the health ministry in Gaza struggles to locate the dead. Israel stands accused of genocide in the International Court of Justice, which issued a provisional order calling on the country to stop any acts that violate the genocide convention, according to National Public Radio. Israel is not heeding the order, according to Human Rights Watch.

“Wash U protects perpetrators and punishes protestors,” Resist Wash U wrote on a poster advertising the rally.

In recent weeks other universities have disciplined students for protesting the ongoing attacks on Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire. Columbia University had the NYPD arrest more than 100 protestors setting up a demonstration encampment on the school’s lawn, according to CNN. Another is Vanderbilt University, which arrested a local journalist and students after they took over the Chancellor’s Office in protest, according to Inside Higher Ed. Three students were later expelled.

Experts have likened the pushback on these protests to the Vietnam War demonstrations seen on campuses in the ‘60s.

In a statement issued by Chancellor Andrew Martin, Washington University curiously paired last weekend’s protest and an unrelated but widely publicized incident on campus and said they “run counter to who we are.”

The statement addressed the charges and suspensions of protestors even as it discussed the incident in which two Greek Life organizations had their chapters suspended for allegedly throwing of eggs and possible use of racial slurs in its cafeteria.

“Both of these incidents were unacceptable and have caused harm to members of our community and to the university itself,” Martin wrote.

“Our commitment to free expression remains unwavering,” Martin continued, “but as the policy states, activity that disrupts university functions is not permitted and is subject to disciplinary action, including ‘fines, probation, suspension, expulsion, termination of employment, and/or arrest for violations of the law.’”

Saturday’s protest in Graham Chapel was a blatant violation of the university’s Demonstrations and Disruption Policy, Martin wrote.

Ironically, he added, “We are firmly committed to free expression and allow ample opportunity for voices to be heard on our campus, but we expect every member of our community to recognize their responsibilities to the community and to respect our policies.”

The Instagram statement announcing this weekend’s rally also included a call to fire Phillip Dybvig. A professor at Wash U’s Olin Business School, Dybvig came under fire after winning a Nobel Prize in economics in 2022. Several students accused Dybvig of misconduct to the Student Life newspaper.



