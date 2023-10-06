Tap MoDOT's Uber Vouchers to Get Your Drunk Ass Home Safe

Every Missouri resident can claim two vouchers for free or discounted evening rides

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Three cocktails on a bar.
Mabel Suen
If you've indulged too much in one of these, don't drink and drive. Get home safe on MoDot.
If you're out on the town this holiday season and realize you've spent a little too much on pumpkin spice cocktails and are now a bit short for your Uber Ride home, the Missouri Department of Transportation has your back.

Through the wee hours of January 1, every Missourian can claim two $10 vouchers for Uber ride shares with the code SoberMO23. The code is eligible to be used from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The effort is part of the Missouri Highway Safety Patrol's safety grants program and is explicitly aimed at holiday drunk driving. So, as always, don't drink and drive — and while you're at it, why not avoid drunk driving a little more cheaply?
