Tap MoDOT's Uber Vouchers to Get Your Drunk Ass Home Safe

If you're out on the town this holiday season and realize you've spent a little too much on pumpkin spice cocktails and are now a bit short for your Uber Ride home, the Missouri Department of Transportation has your back.Through the wee hours of January 1, every Missourian can claim two $10 vouchers for Uber ride shares with the code SoberMO23. The code is eligible to be used from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.The effort is part of the Missouri Highway Safety Patrol's safety grants program and is explicitly aimed at holiday drunk driving. So, as always, don't drink and drive — and while you're at it, why not avoid drunk driving a little more cheaply?