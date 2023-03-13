The Rizzuto Show Recruits KSHE's Lern, Additional Host

The Rizzuto Show announced this morning that it has added two new popular hosts to its airwaves.



The weekday morning show on 105.7 The Point shared on social media that KSHE host Lauren “Lern” Colvin and comedian Rafe Williams will join the station. It also announced that Scott Rizzuto has signed a five-year contract extension.

Colvin and Williams will replace long-time hosts Jeff Burton and Tony Patrico.

Burton passed away last year due to prostate cancer.

Most recently, on January 4, 2023, Patrico left The Point with little explanation from the station. In the weeks leading up to his departure, Patricio had come under fire on social media for allegedly sending sexually suggestive comments to women and fans of the show.

Colvin joins the Rizzuto Show after working at KSHE 95 on 94.7 FM since 2008, where she hosts the Afternoon Drive and Monday Night Metal shows. Williams, a popular comedian, has served as a writer and cast member on STL Up Late, performed a stand-up special “Live from Zanies” on Circle TV Network and won a competition as the "Funniest Person in St. Louis" in 2016. He was the subject of an RFT cover story.

Both Colvin and Williams are expected to join the show in April.