The WGA Picketline Is for the ‘Average Middle Class Person'

Wash U grad Jeremy Kaufman has been on strike since May 2

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 9:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jeremy Kaufman is a Wash U alum and Hollywood writer. He’s currently on strike.
Courtesy Photo
Jeremy Kaufman is a Wash U alum and Hollywood writer. He’s currently on strike.

Jeremy Kaufman is a Washington University alumnus currently walking the picket lines in Los Angeles as a member of the Writers Guild of America (which has been on strike since May 2). A writer in Hollywood for more than a decade, he's worked on shows that have appeared on Amazon and Starz. He is also a writer on Dead Boy Detectives, a Netflix series adapted from a Neil Gaiman book scheduled to air this fall. We asked him about the writers strike as well as how his time at school in St. Louis impacts his line of work.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What's the vibe like on the picket lines?

I wasn't there in 2008 for the last strike, but everyone says the vibe is much more enthusiastic this time. Every time I go, I go with my headphones on to listen to some podcasts, but then I will run into someone I haven't seen for a few years, or some writer that I know, or someone I recognize, like the guy who wrote Fast and Furious. It's cool. It's an interesting way to spend your day, to run into people you haven't seen in a while and reconnect with them.

I've read that in the last decade and a half it's gotten harder to be a writer in Hollywood. Tell me more about why that is.

It used to be that with broadcast TV shows on ABC, NBC, Fox — all the normal TV you grew up watching — they would have a writers room between 8 to 12 people. Each season would be 22 episodes, meaning you'd be hired for 40 weeks out of the year. ... Now with streaming, because the seasons can be six episodes, it's never gonna be 40 weeks. You'll probably be working for 20 weeks out of the year, if you're lucky. And it might be a year and a half between seasons.

Since your schedule has been uprooted, what have you been doing with your newly found free time?

We can still write. We just can't write for anything involved with the studio or a studio line producer. But you can be working on your own spec projects, which is basically anything that's your own creation that you want to write and develop yourself to eventually sell. I've been working on a couple TV series ideas with friends.

Has your time at Wash U benefited you out in Hollywood?

In the entertainment industry, everybody went to USC or NYU or, like, Harvard. There's not that many people from Wash U, but when I see someone who I know who went there, there's an instant connection. ... There's definitely been a bunch of people who I see out on the picket lines, who I only know vaguely, though I know they went to Wash U. I see them, and I'm like, "Oh hey, like, let's chat."

What's the one thing that someone only vaguely following the strike should be aware of?

The strike here is the same thing as across all of America: labor versus management. ... This isn't rich writers trying to get every extra dollar and shutting down the industry just so we can do that. This is the average middle class person in Los Angeles or New York just trying to make it so they can have kids and maybe someday buy a house.

Related
Kreskin J. Torres has been driving across the country sampling local food for seven years.

Baltimore Man's Second Time in St. Louis Was the Charm: Kreskin J. Torres, who's spent 7 years driving cross-country, said St. Louis now ranks highly

Related
Charlotte Sumtimes dresses up as the mother of anime characters for her TikTok channel.

She Started Dancing Burlesque at 40, Now She's a Cosplay and TikTok Sensation: Catch Charlotte Sumtimes emceeing at the Boom Boom Room or doing anime courses online

Related
Kyle Kostecki

Local Keytar Musician Helps Keep St. Louis Weird: His stage is the busy intersection of Grand and Arsenal

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Has 2 'Preposterously Undervalued' ZIP Codes

By Rosalind Early

Benton Park

Police Release Photos of Gun Men Behind Mass Teen Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Photos of shooting suspects and a third individual released by police.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is

By Rosalind Early

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

By Ryan Krull

Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

Also in News

Many Missourians Think Birth Control Is Illegal, Survey Shows

By Monica Obradovic

A selection of birth control options.

Tough Second Half Leads to 3-1 Defeat for St. Louis City SC

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis City SC struggled in the second half of it's match against Nashville.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is

By Rosalind Early

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

By Rosalind Early

High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us