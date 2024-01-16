Trial of Accused Cop Killer Thomas Kinworthy Pushed Back [UPDATE]

The case has drawn national attention due to the judge’s unusual prior restraint against the Post-Dispatch

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant. - ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER
ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant.

This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. to reflect breaking news: Because of an ill prosecutor, the jury will not be empaneled and the trial will be pushed to March or April, with a new jury chosen at that time.

Full story follows.

Opening statements are expected later today in the trial of Thomas Kinworthy, who in August 2020 is alleged to have murdered police officer Tamarris Bohannon in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood. 

The case has already attracted significant controversy on its path toward trial. 

Kinworthy’s attorneys are expected to pursue a defense of not guilty by reason of mental defect or deficiency. As part of that “insanity defense,” Kinworthy was evaluated by a state mental health professional in December 2022. The report stemming from the evaluation was supposed to be kept confidential, but a copy of it was accidentally briefly made public in May. Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull noticed it and called public defender Brian Horneyer for comment. Horneyer responded to her call with “several expletives,” as he put it, and his office sought to bar the paper from publishing anything based on the report.

After a series of hearings Judge Elizabeth Hogan sided with the public defender’s office, exercising what’s called “prior restraint,” a legal term for government censoring speech. It was an unusual use of such powers and drew significant flak from the legal community. Experts say the contents of Kinworthy’s mental health report don’t seem to meet the very specific criteria that would typically allow the government to censor newspaper reporting on it, such as if the report had information that could compromise national security.

The material in the report is said to be “salacious,” and Kinworthy’s attorney has said that its publication may taint the jury pool, making it difficult for Kinworthy to get a fair trial. 

Jury selection began last week and is expected to conclude this morning, with opening statements following after. In those opening statements jurors will almost certainly hear about the events of August 29, 2020. On that day, according to a police probable cause statement, an armed Kinworthy ran into a house on Hartford Avenue. The home’s two residents fled out the back door. Bohannon responded to the scene, but as he approached the front door, Kinworthy allegedly opened fire on the police officer, killing him. He was taken into custody after a 12-hour standoff.

Bohannon left behind three children. 

In pursuing an insanity defense, Kinworthy’s defense will likely concede that he did kill Bohannon but that due to his mental state he was “incapable of knowing and appreciating” the “wrongfulness of his conduct.” 

KSDK’s Christine Byers reported last week that the Kinworthy has faced other significant criminal allegations in 2019 and 2020 including charges domestic violence, sexual assault and getting “busted him with an arsenal of weapons inside his car.”

UPDATE: The trial of Kinworthy will not be happening this week as scheduled. The lead prosecutor, Mary Pat Carl, has fallen ill.

After a brief hearing this morning, Judge Elizabeth Hogan ordered the case be continued to a later date, giving both prosecutors and defense attorneys three options to choose from in March and April when the trial will go on.

Related
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant.

MO Appeals Court Won’t Intervene in Post-Dispatch Prior Restraint Case: The St. Louis daily is still blocked from publishing anything about a cop killer’s mental health evaluation

Related
Judge Orders Post-Dispatch Not to Publish Info About Accused Cop Killer

Judge Orders Post-Dispatch Not to Publish Info About Accused Cop Killer: In a rare case of prior restraint, Judge Elizabeth Hogan says the daily may not report on a key report until after Thomas Kinworthy’s trial

Related
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant.

'Salacious' Report at Center of Post-Dispatch Court Battle: A judge has barred the daily from publishing details of an accused cop killer’s mental health evaluation


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

Drone Company Cancels Plans for Gravois Park Surveillance

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

Cult Tied to 6 People Who Vanished From Berkeley Spread on TikTok

By Ryan Krull

Screen grab from TikTok

For Rev. Michelle Higgins, Faith Requires Work — And Activism

By Sarah Fenske

Rev. Michelle Higgins, senior pastor at St. John’s Church the Beloved Community.

Also in News

Missouri Adopt-a-Highway Program in Limbo Over Sign for Kevin Johnson

By Rudi Keller

The state of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on November 29, 2022.

Republicans Lead the Charge to Abolish Missouri's Death Penalty

By Clara Bates

State Rep. Chad Perkins speaking during House debate on March 1, 2023. Perkins is among a group of GOP lawmakers sponsoring legislation this year to abolish the death penalty

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

As 4-Day School Weeks Increase in Missouri, Legislators Push Back

By Annelise Hanshaw

Senator Doug Beck (D-Affton) at a committee meeting April 4, 2023. He is one of three lawmakers in Missouri addressing the length of the school week in his pre-filed legislation.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us