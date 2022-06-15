Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

VIDEO: Cards Fan Chris Rock Catches a Game: ‘I Love St. Louis'

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 3:09 pm

click to enlarge Comedian Chris Rock wasn't shy about his love for the river city. - SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO
SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO
Comedian Chris Rock wasn't shy about his love for the river city.

Funnyman and apparent Cardinals superfan Chris Rock swung through town this past weekend for a pair of shows at Stifel Theater on June 11 and 12, and then spent the following evening catching a game at Busch Stadium while expressing his love for St. Louis.

Rock spent his first night off since embarking on his Ego Death world tour at Monday's game, watching the Cards defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates while sporting a blue Cardinals baseball cap. During the top of the fifth inning, Bally Sports Midwest on-air talent Jim Hayes sat with Rock for a chat, during which time the comedian shared his love for the city.

"You just played St. Louis. What do you think of our city?" Hayes asked during an on-video interaction.

“I love St. Louis," Rock replied. "Great crowds, great food. I always catch a Cardinals game when I’m in town.”

Rock, whose dad was apparently a huge fan of pitching great Bob Gibson, then backs up that enthusiasm by running through a list of some of his favorite players.

"You got your Ozzie Smiths, you got your Gibsons, you got your Willie McGees," Rock rattled off. "Al Hrabosky — wasn't Al Hrabosky a Cardinal?"

"We work with Al," Hayes said. "The Mad Hungarian!"

"The Mad Hungarian is one of my favorite players," Rock replied.

With all the admiration he clearly feels for the City of St. Louis and its baseball legends, would it be safe to assume Rock may eventually put down roots here? It might be a long shot, but he wouldn't count it out.

"When I'm a free agent I will definitely consider the St. Louis Cardinals as my next destination," he tells Hayes with a smile.

Watch video of the interview below:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is the managing editor for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles
