Vile Man-Child Chuck Basye Is Running for the Missouri Senate

One of Chuck Basye’s favorite pastimes is fantasizing about whether or not his political opponents — and random people he interacts with on social media — are gay. "F*ggots," "fuckwad" and "fat bastards" are a few of Basye’s favorite phrases.

Basye is a former Missouri state representative and failed Columbia School Board candidate who is running for the state Senate as a Republican. He’s also a sad little man who needs therapy — and to touch some grass.

Basye is running against former state Representative (and former Missouri Democratic Party chairman) Stephen Webber, who has posted screenshots of Basye’s most vile social media rants condemning his “lewd, sexual comments.”

“Basye filed at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, who didn’t want to hand Democrats a seat held for 16 years by the GOP,” according to the Missouri Independent.

Instead of coming up with actual policy ideas and working to help potential voters and constituents, Basye seems content to spend his time on social media posting uncreative slurs on posts regarding his opponent and hypothesizing about whether the person on the other end of his computer screen might be gay. His Facebook cover photo is a dog’s asshole filling in for the O in “Joe Biden.”

“Are you one of those St. Louis f*gs that aren’t happy unless everyone is unhappy?” Basye asked one commenter on Facebook. “You look like a union-controlled dipshit that can’t think for yourself unless someone tells you what to do.” (Note that the asterisks in this and all the quotes that follow are the RFT’s, not Basye’s.)

The commenter responded and asked Basye if he has considered therapy, meditation or perhaps watching the sunset.

“How about grabbing a dildo and fucking yourself!” Basye responded.

But don’t worry about Basye, he’s proud to be “labeled as an extremist by the tolerant left,” as he posted on Facebook.

When he isn’t busy being a hater, Basye is lustfully attempting to coordinate in-person meet-ups with male commenters on his posts.

“You and the f*ggot [name redacted] obviously don’t know anything about me,” Basye responded to one commenter. “But if I ever see either of you pussies in public you’ll find out.”

In a post truly becoming of a public servant, Basye responded to a woman saying:

“You must be lovin on Stephen Webber’s bullshit,” referring to his political opponent. “I first ran for office in 2014, two years after redistricting. I beat a Democrat incumbent. Stephen Webber is mad because the incumbent I beat was his boyfriend. That’s why Webber won’t let you blow him. He likes boys.”

Webber responded to the comment with a screenshot and caption reading:

“Chuck BASYE is continuing to obsess (incorrectly) over my sexual orientation, while vilely sexually harassing a female poster. I’ve never seen a local candidate lose it like this.”

It’s not clear what’s made other men’s sexuality such an idée fixe for Basye, but Webber, for one, is struck by Republicans’ tolerance for his antics.



Webber later tweeted, “The thing that makes me sad about Chuck Basye is that 10 years ago Missouri Republicans would have condemned his lewd, sexual comments, and now @MoSenateGOP is actively begging him to run.”

