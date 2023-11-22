Wesley Bell Explains His Position on Israel’s Actions in Gaza

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI Wesley Bell.

U.S. Representative Cori Bush has become one of Israel's staunchest critics in Congress as her opponent, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, takes a much different stance.

Bell has not wavered in his support of Israel since he told reporters at his campaign announcement last month that the U.S. needs to “stand with our allies.” In interviews since, including one with the Jewish Insider, Bell has continued that message. He told the Insider “we have to be reliable partners.”

When pressed about his stance at a Maryland Heights Township Democrats meeting this week, Bell’s rationale for his support was far less diplomatic.

In a lengthy question to Bell, a local resident named Sally Hunt, who describes herself as a “Jewish Anti-Zionist,” called the prosecuting attorney’s support of Israel a “contradiction” given past statements Bell has made about holding police accountable when they use excessive force. Video of the discussion was posted as a nine-minute clip on TikTok; what preceded Hunt’s question is not included.

“Why can we not hold them [Israel] accountable for their very, very excessive force over 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, half of which are children, are killed,” Hunt asked.

Bell responded: “It is offensive to me that you would say that Israel defending itself is genocide. Genocide is intentionally trying to wipe out a people. And no reasonable person would say that is Israel’s intention.

“... Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization, who in their charter, says that the destruction of Israel is their goal. They stated after this attack that they were going to do it again and again,” Bell continued. “They attacked people at a concert. Those were not military targets.”

To call Israel’s military actions “ethnic cleansing” is “just wrong” and “misguided,” Bell later added.

“Her statements and your statements are just wrong on that,” Bell said. “Period.”

Hunt then interjected, “Wesley, did this begin on October 7th?”

Bell did not address the question but continued on his previous point.

“... I’m not going to sit here and play these word games and try to reinvent what is actually happening on the ground and what is actually happening historically,” Bell said.

Dozens of area Jewish organizations and leaders signed onto a letter earlier this month to condemn Bush’s statements about Israel. They took particular issue with Bush describing Israel's actions in Gaza as an “ethnic cleansing campaign.”

Among the letter’s over 30 signatories were the Central Reform Congregation, which is the only synagogue in St. Louis city, as well as the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the St. Louis Jewish Community Center.

Rabbi Susan Talve, a founder of the Central Reform Congregation, has endorsed Bell along with various board members of the organizations that signed onto the letter excoriating Bush.

In the past several weeks, Bush has called for a ceasefire in Gaza numerous times. Today, in a statement about the recent hostage release and temporary pause in violence in Gaza, Bush called for a permanent ceasefire.