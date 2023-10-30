Wesley Bell Drops Senate Bid to Challenge Cori Bush

Bell had already surprised Missouri when he announced his run for U.S. Senate in June

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 11:54 am

click to enlarge Wesley Bell.
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Wesley Bell.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has dropped his bid for U.S. Senate to run for Congress against Representative Cori Bush.

In a statement Monday, Bell said he intended to run for senate because he felt "our future as a democracy was in peril" after Hawley "long abandoned Democratic principles" — but he's now feeling a call to a different role.

"Over the last several weeks, as I've campaigned around the state, I've heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: yes, we need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives," he said.

Bell now faces a far different opponent than Hawley. Both Bell and Bush, a staunch progressive in the House and member "The Squad," rose to political prominence through activism during the Ferguson unrest. And both defeated long-time incumbents.

Bush defeated 10-term incumbent Lacy Clay in 2020 and more recently trounced State Senator Steve Roberts in a landslide primary last summer.

Bell was elected as St. Louis County Prosecutor in 2018 after trumping long-time incumbent Bob McCulloch.  Bell's first ascent to public office was in 2015, when he won a seat on the Ferguson City Council.

State Senator Karla May and veteran Lucas Kunce are now the two most prominent candidates vying for the Democratic party's nomination for U.S. Senate.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
