Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Ride Home on New Year's Eve

Start the new year off right by not getting carted off by the cops this holiday season

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 11:30 am

Celebrate responsibly — for free! - MICAH USHER
MICAH USHER
Celebrate responsibly — for free!

Amateur Night — better known in most circles as New Year's Eve — is almost upon us again, and with it of course comes the usual batch of soused lunatics piloting 4,000-pound four-wheeled missiles haphazardly across the city's roadways in a bloodsport of squealing tires and failed breathalyzer tests.

For those poor souls unfortunate enough to find themselves driving alongside these maniacs, the experience can range from a stressful time to a fight for survival. But luckily, Lyft has you covered.

Through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri (formerly Major Brands) and Pernod Ricard, global supplier of Absolut, Jameson, Beefeaters and Malibu, the ride-sharing service will be giving out free rides to Missourians in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield on the holiday this year. It's an arrangement that's part of Breakthru's Safe Home After Every Occasion program, which frequently offers the service on holidays that tend toward the alcoholic in nature.

“Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly by planning ahead for a safe ride home,” Scott Johnson, Breakthru Beverage Missouri's Executive Vice President Scott Johnson says in a statement.

No longer will you need to worry about whether you'll need to take evasive action against a drunk-driving madman — or worse, join their ranks — this New Year's. You can just pile your drunk ass in the back of a stranger's car and let them handle it. After all, they're the professionals.

The free rides will be accessible between 2 p.m. December 31 and 2 a.m. January 1. They can be up to a $30 value and are unlocked by entering Lyft ride code BBGMONYE2022 into the app.

The rides are first-come first-served while supplies last, with 2,000 rides available. For more information, visit breakthrubevmo.com.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Read More about Daniel Hill
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Santa Boat Last Seen in Fenton, Headed North

By Ryan Krull

Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Abortions, Plan B Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us