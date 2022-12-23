Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Ride Home on New Year's Eve

MICAH USHER
Celebrate responsibly — for free!
Amateur Night — better known in most circles as New Year's Eve — is almost upon us again, and with it of course comes the usual batch of soused lunatics piloting 4,000-pound four-wheeled missiles haphazardly across the city's roadways in a bloodsport of squealing tires and failed breathalyzer tests.
For those poor souls unfortunate enough to find themselves driving alongside these maniacs, the experience can range from a stressful time to a fight for survival. But luckily, Lyft has you covered.
Through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri (formerly Major Brands) and Pernod Ricard, global supplier of Absolut, Jameson, Beefeaters and Malibu, the ride-sharing service will be giving out free rides to Missourians in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield on the holiday this year. It's an arrangement that's part of Breakthru's Safe Home After Every Occasion program, which frequently offers the service on holidays that tend toward the alcoholic in nature.
“Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly by planning ahead for a safe ride home,” Scott Johnson, Breakthru Beverage Missouri's Executive Vice President Scott Johnson says in a statement.
No longer will you need to worry about whether you'll need to take evasive action against a drunk-driving madman — or worse, join their ranks — this New Year's. You can just pile your drunk ass in the back of a stranger's car and let them handle it. After all, they're the professionals.
The free rides will be accessible between 2 p.m. December 31 and 2 a.m. January 1. They can be up to a $30 value and are unlocked by entering Lyft ride code BBGMONYE2022 into the app.
The rides are first-come first-served while supplies last, with 2,000 rides available. For more information, visit breakthrubevmo.com
.
