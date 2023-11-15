YouTubers Test St. Louis Anal Beads Cheating Theory With Butt Plug

Niemann denied the accusations and offered to "strip naked" to prove he's not a cheat.
The matter was settled privately in August after Niemann sued Carlsen, Chess.com and chess commentator Hikaru Nakamura for $100 million.
But as the scandal seemingly came to an end, those most enthralled with the scuttlebutt were left with the most probing question: Could someone actually use anal beads to cheat at chess? Two YouTubers got to the bottom.
In a video published yesterday, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners put the anal beads theory to the test on their channel, Josh & Archie.
The English YouTubers set up a fake show called "3 Month Expert" to lure a grandmaster to play against Manners after he spent three months becoming an "expert" on chess. But really, Manners and Pieters had devised a system using an AI chess engine to communicate to Manners via a vibrating butt plug where to move.
Long story short: It worked. Manners ended up defeating Grandmaster Daniel Fernandez while Pieters directed him where to move via the butt plug's app on his phone.
So perhaps Carlsen had justification for his boorish response to losing to a younger player ranked far lower than him. Carlsen is, after all, considered one of the greatest chess players in history.
Whether Niemann bested Carlsen with anything more than pure luck or skill is still unknown. But if Niemann did use anal beads, what's for sure is this: He's got a rectum of steel.
