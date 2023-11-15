YouTubers Test St. Louis Anal Beads Cheating Theory With Butt Plug

They get to the bottom of whether chess against a grandmaster could be won with remote-controlled sex toys

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 6:13 am

click to enlarge YouTuber Archie Manners tries to sit down after shoving a butt plug up his ass.
Screengrab via YouTube
YouTuber Archie Manners tries to sit down after shoving a butt plug up his ass.
Last September, a scandal in St. Louis rocked the chess world. Magnus Carlsen, a 31-year-old Norwegian grandmaster, implied Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old prodigy from San Francisco, had cheated during the Sinquefield Cup at the St. Louis Chess Club. Online, many speculated how Niemann could have cheated,  with the prevailing theory that he'd used remote-controlled anal beads to direct him on the best moves.

Niemann denied the accusations and offered to "strip naked" to prove he's not a cheat.
The matter was settled privately in August after Niemann sued Carlsen, Chess.com and chess commentator Hikaru Nakamura for $100 million.

But as the scandal seemingly came to an end, those most enthralled with the scuttlebutt were left with the most probing question: Could someone actually use anal beads to cheat at chess? Two YouTubers got to the bottom.

In a video published yesterday, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners put the anal beads theory to the test on their channel, Josh & Archie.


The English YouTubers set up a fake show called "3 Month Expert" to lure a grandmaster to play against Manners after he spent three months becoming an "expert" on chess. But really, Manners and Pieters had devised a system using an AI chess engine to communicate to Manners via a vibrating butt plug where to move.

Long story short: It worked. Manners ended up defeating Grandmaster Daniel Fernandez while Pieters directed him where to move via the butt plug's app on his phone.

So perhaps Carlsen had justification for his boorish response to losing to a younger player ranked far lower than him. Carlsen is, after all, considered one of the greatest chess players in history.

Whether Niemann bested Carlsen with anything more than pure luck or skill is still unknown. But if Niemann did use anal beads, what's for sure is this: He's got a rectum of steel. 
Magnus Carlsen has settled a lawsuit filed by rival — and accused chess cheater — Hans Niemann.

Chess.com Reinstates Hans Niemann, Settles Suit: Allegations of cheating at St. Louis' Sinquefield Cup triggered the now-resolved lawsuit

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat: The scandal began when well known chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
