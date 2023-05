click to enlarge Dmitri Jackson A Crispy Edge chef whipping up some delights at an outdoor festival in Maplewood.

It's an undisputed fact that St. Louis summers are hot, humid and sticky as all else. But unlike some other towns where residents escape the heat and stay indoors, St. Louis is full of people who embrace the heat. They go to the zoo or the botanical gardens at 1 p.m. or seek out a patio mid-July.



They'll tell you it's practically an obligation that you eat outside, sweating profusely, during the summer in St. Louis. (Extra points if they're eating hot and/or spicy fare.) St. Louisans are so in love with the concept, in fact, that basically everyone in the region has organized a festival devoted to the practice. In recognition of that, we've rounded up some favorite fests at which to sweat thine ass off.

STL Greek Festival

May 26 to 29

1755 Des Peres Road, Des Peres; 314-966-2255

stlgreekfest.com

After three years away due to the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival returns Memorial Day weekend with more delicious baklava, dolmades, gyros (and so on) than you'll know what to do with. Admission is free, and the fun runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekend and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

International Horseradish Festival

June 2 & 3

West Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois; 618-344-2884

internationalhorseradishfestival.com

Spicy, pungent horseradish usually comes in a jar that gets forgotten in the corner of your refrigerator but attendees of the International Horseradish Festival will learn how to prepare their own, probably vastly superior, versions as well as sample foods and check out crafts and music. Admission is free, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



CheeseFest at Marcoot Jersey Creamery

June 3

526 Dudleyville Road, Greenville, Illinois; 618-664-1110

marcootjerseycreamery.com

Anyone who has tasted Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Tipsy Cheddar has surely celebrated the Missouri farm’s dairy. If you haven’t, it’s time to get on board for the farm’s 13th anniversary celebration, which will showcase freshly grilled cheeses and fried cheese curds. Admission is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 3 & 4Kimmswick Historic District, 6018 Third Avenue, Imperial; 636-464-6464Strawberries are arguably the best fruit out there, and Kimmswick does them right with its annual fest that showcases the berries fresh, in baked goods, covered in chocolate and more. There will also be the standard festival foods like hot dogs, funnel cakes and more. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission is free.June 3 & 4Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, no phoneThe Pagan Picnic exists to foster connection among individuals practicing paganism and to share the religion with the St. Louis community. However it wouldn’t be a picnic without some food to enjoy on Tower Grove’s sun-dappled grasses while listening to bardic performers, and the pagans deliver. Keep an eye on its website for details.June 24234 Market Street, Sainte Genevieve; 800-748-9810The third annual celebration of that sweet nectar we call honey will feature honey and food, of course, but also beekeepers talking about the secrets of their trade. Admission is free, and it runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PrideFest

June 24 & 25

Tucker Boulevard between Market and Olive streets, 314-762-1173

pridestl.org

Hear us out. Yes, PrideFest is a celebration of the beauty, struggle and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. But it's also an opportunity to nosh on some truly great food (and sip some outstanding drinks, let's be real). The festival is free and runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Let them Eat Art

July 7

Historic Downtown Maplewood, 314-645-3600



This downtown Maplewood event provides food for your eyes and actual grub from the city's restaurants. There is also shopping, music and drink. Admission is free, and the event runs 6 to 10 p.m.



Taste of North St. Louis

July 15

Crown Square Plaza at 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue, 314-243-1021

saintlaaafab.com/events

The Saint Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar will bring back its celebration of Old North's food vendors and culture for the second year. Last year's fest saw more than 30 vendors showcasing their delicious fare. Admission is free, and the fest runs from 1 to 7 p.m.

July 15 & 16150 East Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, 314-822-0084Peach treats and other food items star at this downtown Kirkwood festival that conveniently takes place at the Farmers’ Market. The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. each day, but peachy samples only are guaranteed until noon.

Pig & Whiskey

July 28 to 30

Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; 314-241-2337

pigandwhiskey.com

Check out the area's most beloved barbecue fest at this RFT and Schlafly mashup. There will also be games, bounce houses, horse rides and more. Check the website for more details as the event approaches.

Pere Marquette Peach Festival

August 6

13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois; 618-786-2331

pmlodge.net/2022/11/july-august-september-2023

Missouri peaches are where it is at (sorry, Georgia), and the Grafton festival showcases the delicious fruit and Missouri growers. Also enjoy some peach wine, a variety of food vendors and a peach-pitting contest. Admission is free, and the event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Taste of St. Louis

August 11 to 13

Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue, 314-797-7530

thetastestl.com

Every year, Taste of St. Louis brings together more than 30 regional restaurants to provide the ultimate tasting experience. Go for the chance to try all the places you've been meaning to get to, but haven't quite had the time. Admission is free. Open 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday.

Grub & Groove

August 12

Francis Park, 5399 Donovan Avenue, 314-707-7668

grubandgroove.org

Music makes food taste better, right? Attendees can verify this at the south city fest that showcases local restaurants and musicians together in one space. Free. Open 2 to 10 p.m.

Festival of Nations

August 26 & 27

Tower Grove Park, Main Drive, 314-330-3587

festivalofnationsstl.org

If you can't travel the worldwide food tour, the next best thing is to attend Festival of Nations. The two-day event, produced by the International Institute of St. Louis since 1934, showcases cuisine from nations far and wide (more than 75, anyhow) and admission is free.

Japanese Festival

September 2 to 4

Missouri Botanical Gardens, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/japanese_festival

Though the Japanese Festival ostensibly celebrates the history, culture and people of Japan, be sure to come with an empty stomach to celebrate Japanese cuisine. Barley tea, taiyaki (waffles shaped like fish and filled with custard), sushi and more are just a few of the delicious offerings that can generally be found. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for children and $8 for members.

Midwest Wingfest

Early September, usually Labor Day weekend

134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 314-884-1191

midwestwingfest.com

Wing enthusiasts unite. Now you can eat wings for a good cause: The Midwest Wingfest brings good food, drinks and music together in an all-out wing-lovers extravaganza that benefits Purple Heart recipients and their families. Keep your eye on the website for this year's details.

Taste of Black STL

September 8 to 10

929 North Spring Avenue, 314-833-7227

tasteofblackstl.com

The downtown St. Louis food festival highlights excellent Black chefs and business owners in the region. If that isn't enough, the fare on offer is delicious and plentiful and showcases more than 200 vendors and sponsors. Admission is free; check the website for hours.

