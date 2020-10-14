Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Among the awful developments of the past few months have been the closures of four Guerrilla Street Food locations scattered across greater St. Louis, leaving a new spot in Webster Groves as the Filipino-inspired foodmakers’ sole brick-and-mortar restaurant. If there was any justice, GSF would be on its way to world domination with a restaurant close by, no matter where you were. But that’s not how 2020 has played out, so we’ll take solace in knowing the pioneers of the local food truck scene are still serving some of St. Louis’ best dishes out of a mobile kitchen. And they’re just as innovative as they were nine years ago when co-owners Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo first introduced us to the Flying Pig, a magic combo of slow-roasted pork, poached egg and a slightly sweet, slightly spicy sauce atop jasmine rice. Hardesty is now also a managing partner of the state’s first food truck park, 9 Mile Garden, which means instead of chasing GSF’s food truck all over town, you can reliably find it among its fellow street warriors in the spacious park. We’ll take that as a victory. — Doyle Murphy

