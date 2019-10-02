Best Gay Bar 

Stepping inside Grey Fox Pub in Tower Grove South, your first impression is likely that it resembles so many other bars in south city. Neon beer signs frame the large wooden bar, where regulars are sipping Budweisers and rail drinks. Yet walk to the back of the bar, enter the theater and you'll find the real party. Draped in red velvet, this is the Grey Fox Cabaret, where, every Friday and Saturday night, former Miss Gay Missouri America Jade Sinclair hosts the La Cage Aux Foxes drag show, featuring a rotating cast of versatile and talented performers. The theater hosts other drag shows throughout the week plus special events, but no matter what ensemble you're there to see, you're in for a rollicking night filled with great music and even better performances.