Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Gay Bar 

Grey Fox Pub

click to enlarge JAIME LEES - Grey Fox Pub.
  • JAIME LEES
  • Grey Fox Pub.

Grey Fox Pub

3503 South Spring Avenue, 314-772-2150

Stepping inside Grey Fox Pub in Tower Grove South, your first impression is likely that it resembles so many other bars in south city. Neon beer signs frame the large wooden bar, where regulars are sipping Budweisers and rail drinks. Yet walk to the back of the bar, enter the theater and you'll find the real party. Draped in red velvet, this is the Grey Fox Cabaret, where, every Friday and Saturday night, former Miss Gay Missouri America Jade Sinclair hosts the La Cage Aux Foxes drag show, featuring a rotating cast of versatile and talented performers. The theater hosts other drag shows throughout the week plus special events, but no matter what ensemble you're there to see, you're in for a rollicking night filled with great music and even better performances.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation