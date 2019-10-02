Best Wine List 

When you are seated at Oaked, your hostess or server will present you with a leather-bound wine list so thick, you could use it as a booster seat to prop up your toddler. The list is shockingly comprehensive and thoughtfully put together, and, despite its size, the entire service staff can confidently guide you through tasting notes on even the most esoteric bottles. This alone would put Oaked in the upper echelon of St. Louis wine lists, but the fact that it offers every bottle — yes, every single bottle — by the glass is nothing short of mind-blowing. Not only does it allow you to indulge in a wine that might be otherwise out of your price range, it also gives you the freedom to drink out of your comfort zone and enjoy less familiar varietals without the investment of a full bottle. It's an ambitious and commendable wine program that must be painstakingly managed by the team at Oaked, but it pays off in the form of an incomparable beverage experience that makes it the city's premier wine destination.