Missouri’s First Cannabis Chief Equity Officer Is Already Gone

Missouri’s first cannabis chief equity officer stepped down last week. Abigail Vivas, who assumed the role in February 2023, was charged with overseeing the equitable rollout of the state’s recreational program.

During her tenure, Vivas helped implement Missouri’s marijuana microbusiness cannabis license program, which announced its first round of awardees in October. However, the program, which was intended to create a much-needed pathway for people with disadvantaged or marginalized backgrounds into an overwhelming white industry, got off to a rocky start.

Ultimately, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revoked 9 of its first 48 microbusiness cannabis licenses for a variety of reasons — everything from having a “disqualifying felony offense” to applicants providing false information about their qualifications.

A Missouri Independent inquiry published in October unearthed a dark side to the application process. A single company, Michigan’s Canna Zoned MLS, was connected to hundreds of applicants, including six of the nine winners. The Independent reported that some of its partners had inadvertently signed agreements giving away profits from their hypothetical businesses.

The state’s new microbusiness licenses drew criticism even before those revelations because, by design, the program creates a separate market for its business owners: They can only work with one another rather than enter the non-micro cannabis market.

DHSS closes its call for the second round of microbusiness applications today and will issue the licenses in July.

Lisa Cox, communication director for DHSS, confirmed to the RFT that the department is in the process of rehiring for the role, which is required by the constitutional amendment that legalized recreational weed.

Vivas has assumed a unit manager position within the State Public Health Laboratory, according to Greenway Magazine. According to Cox, Vivas is on vacation and not available for comment.



