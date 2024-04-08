Proper Brands Brings Back Charitable Wallflower Poster Exhibition

Proper has brought back its Wallflower poster exhibit for the second year to benefit the Last Prisoner Project and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

CEO and co-founder John Pennington says he wants to set the bar for cannabis companies to go beyond just helping their patients and customers but also the community they’re in by collaborating with the New Growth Horizon Foundation as well as Friends for Good to give back to organizations in need.

“The New Growth Horizon Foundation has five main areas of giving: Mental Health & Qualifying Conditions for Medical Marijuana, Criminal Justice & Re-Entry, Education and Employment, Homelessness & Housing, and the Betterment of Missouri,” Pennington says in a statement.

Friends for Good, meanwhile, is a community of people who look to bring together creatives to create large-scale collaborative projects to celebrate those doing good for people and the planet.

These three companies have come together to host Proper’s Wallflower poster exhibition at Work & Leisure (3015 Locust Street) on April 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with art inspired by Proper Cannabis’ award-winning genetics library created by more than 35 St. Louis-based artists. General admission is $20 and there is also a pay-what-you-can option, and all proceeds of poster and ticket sales will go to the Last Prisoner Project and NAMI St. Louis. There will also be Honeybee Edibles on display and available for sale online.

“We’ve donated to the Last Prisoner Project in the past, but last year’s Wallflower was the first time we held an event specifically benefiting them,” says Pennington in a statement. “Their work focusing on criminal justice and drug policy reform in the cannabis space is unmatched.”

Pennington continues on to say, “NAMI St. Louis is another group that we have donated to previously, but we’ve never had the opportunity to host an event that benefits them. Their advocacy work for individuals who have mental illness is inspiring, and we’re looking forward to continuing to support their cause.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wallflower Project’s website.

